Atlantic heating up: Major Hurricane Gabrielle, 2 more areas being watched

Gabrielle has rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane near Bermuda early this week as AccuWeather meteorologists monitor other tropical systems with the potential to develop across the Atlantic and Caribbean.

Hurricane Gabrielle, located southeast of Bermuda, overcame dry air and wind shear over the weekend as it moved across the Atlantic. Gabrielle has strengthened to a major, Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale while less than 200 miles of Bermuda. AccuWeather meteorologists are also tracking other systems for possible tropical development across the Atlantic Basin.

Gabrielle struggled to survive on Thursday, but on Friday and Saturday, thunderstorms became intense on the storm's eastern side as wind speeds crept upward.

On Sunday afternoon, the storm became a hurricane. By Monday morning, Gabrielle was packing 120-mph sustained winds and was 195 miles to the southeast of Bermuda.

This image was captured on Monday morning, Sept. 22, 2025, and shows Hurricane Gabrielle intensifying southeast of Bermuda. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealView™ Satellite)

The hurricane was moving through a zone with low combative winds (lower wind shear), while more moist air has encircled the storm. Additional strengthening to a Category 4 hurricane (130-156 mph) is anticipated before cooler water and wind shear begin to cause the storm to lose wind intensity.

“A weakness in the Bermuda high and steering winds will help turn Gabrielle to the north and keep the storm well away from the United States East Coast,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert DaSilva said.

Impacts on the United States will be limited to building surf and rough seas offshore.

The stronger Gabrielle becomes, the bigger the waves will be that reach the U.S. beaches.

"Since Gabriell has reached major hurricane intensity east of Bermuda, rough surf and rip currents could be significant and dangerous for the Atlantic beaches early this week," DaSilva said.

The main concerns for Bermuda will be rough seas and dangerous surf due to close proximity of the storm.

Conditions may support new tropical development in key zones

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking two tropical waves. These are westward-moving groups of thunderstorms that originate from the Indian Ocean and Africa. When they encounter certain conditions, they can strengthen into tropical rainstorms, depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

Topical waves are often elliptical-shaped and sometimes one end of the wave may develop instead of the other or the middle portion.

“We are closely tracking a weak tropical wave moving toward the northeastern Caribbean," DaSilva said. "This wave could develop once it reaches the Bahamas this weekend and has a medium risk of formation."

This development potential has shifted much farther to the north during this past weekend with the development risk for this particular tropical wave no longer expected to form in the western end of Caribbean.

"Any storm that forms or tracks into the warm waters of the southwestern Atlantic could intensify quickly," DaSilva added. "We will monitor these areas closely for any signs of tropical activity, due to the risk of rapid strengthening.”

Another tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa this past Friday is contending with dry air and disruptive wind shear at this time, but it will eventually enter an area more favorable for strengthening. As it moves west-northwestward, it has a high potential for tropical development this week.

