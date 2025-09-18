Deputies rescue 2 men and a dog after sailboat drifts into Florida shipping channel

The rescue prevented a potentially dangerous situation in one of Florida’s busiest waterways, which is frequented by cargo ships and cruise vessels.

On Sept. 16, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that two men and a dog were missing aboard a 25-foot sailboat. Marine deputies located the drifting vessel and safely towed everyone back to Bishop Harbor.

Two men and their dog were rescued Tuesday after their sailboat drifted into a busy shipping channel in Tampa Bay, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were reported missing after going sailing near Apollo Beach, south of Tampa. The sheriff’s Marine Unit launched a search, initially focusing on the upper bay. Deputies then followed the tide and wind south, eventually spotting the 25-foot sailboat adrift just north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which spans lower Tampa Bay between St. Petersburg and Manatee County.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows deputies approaching the stranded sailors. “We drifted out, way out here,” one man can be heard saying. “We’re gonna get you guys squared away,” a deputy replied.

Deputies tied a rope to the vessel and towed it safely back to Bishop Harbor. No injuries were reported. Officials did not say what caused the boat to lose control.

