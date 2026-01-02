After a frigid December, a warmup awaits the Midwest and Northeast

Those struggling with high heating bills due to relentless cold and sore backs from shoveling snow in the Midwest and Northeast will soon catch a break as a change in the weather pattern takes place.

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan was slammed by feet of snow and strong winds on Dec. 29. More than two feet of snow was recorded outside of Ishpeming.

For those tired of shivering or shoveling snow, a change in the weather pattern will allow temperatures to rise, and challenge records in some cases, during the first full week of 2026.

During much of December, a weakening of the polar vortex opened the gates of the Arctic while a southward dip in the jet stream channeled the frigid air across the central and eastern United States. The lower temperatures throughout December meant more energy was needed to heat homes and businesses, resulting in higher bills for millions.

When the polar vortex—which is a persistent storm near the North Pole—is strong, it helps keep the coldest air locked up around the Arctic Circle. When it weakens, like it did in late November and much of December, the Arctic air can escape south.

With the polar vortex toughening up over North America, it will create a more west-to-east flow of air across the U.S. and southern Canada, which tends to result in warmer weather conditions.

As the pattern change takes effect, maximum temperatures on Tuesday in Chicago will be about 15 degrees higher than on Friday—the mid-40s Fahrenheit. A similar story is expected by the middle of next week in New York City with a high forecast in the mid- to upper 40s.

Where there is substantial snow cover, such as around the shores of the Great Lakes, the warmup may be negated until much of the snow melts.

However, melting snow may also lead to some problems.

“As snow melts during the day and temperatures drop at night, refreezing will become a concern," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Carl Erickson said. "Wet pavement can quickly turn icy after sunset and during the early morning hours. People should watch for slick spots on sidewalks, parking lots, and untreated surfaces. Some areas may need daily salting operations to keep up with repeated melting and refreezing next week.”

In the Southeast, the upcoming pattern will result in record-challenging warmth with widespread highs in the 70s next week. Atlanta is projected to challenge the record high of 72, set in 1989, on Wednesday.

Some of the change is already being felt in parts of Texas, where temperatures will reach the 80s to the low 90s.

The snow will not take a break everywhere in the U.S. though. Storms will bring heavy snow to the mountains in parts of the West, and storms that travel from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes will bring their areas of snow into the middle of January.

