Early 2026 storms bring heavy rain to the western US, raising flooding risk in Northern California

Big rain is poised to renew flash flooding in Northern California in the coming days. As freezing levels plunge and feet of snow pile up in the high country, travel over Donner Pass, California, may shut down.

Low-elevation rain will spread across much of the western United States early in 2026, bringing the highest flooding risk and travel disruptions to Northern California as falling snow levels threaten mountain pass closures.

The first volley of heavy rain drenched coastal areas of Southern California from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. The greatest focus of rain will be over portions of Central and Northern California through Thursday night with areas of ponding on roads that drain poorly and the risk of localized flash flooding, particularly where the heavy rain persists for a long time.

There will be a break in the rain for much of California on Friday while pockets of rain and high-country snow drift through the Northwest states, the interior deserts and intermountain West.

The rain through Friday will occur with the main storm hovering well offshore over the Pacific. Then, as the storm pushes east this weekend to early next week, the intensity of the rain will increase and focus on Northern and Central California. An atmospheric river may form, further enhancing the rain with the potential for widespread flash flooding and mudslides.

Much of the rain may stay north of San Diego, Los Angeles and northwest of Las Vegas from Friday through Saturday night with spotty showers. On Sunday, steadier rain will begin to approach from the west.

A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall with locally higher amounts from Friday night to Monday evening along much of the California coast, north of Los Angeles. Along the lower, west-facing slopes of the northern Sierra Nevada, 4-8 inches of rain is forecast with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches. Even much of California's Central Valley will receive a soaking rain with 1-2 inches in store for Sacramento.

Intense rain could lead to flooding in urban and low-lying drainage areas as well as flash flooding of small streams and some short-run rivers that flow out of the mountains in Northern and Central California.

Some drenching rain is also forecast for the Pacific Northwest on occasion, but problems will be relatively minor when compared to the major flooding in early December.

Multiple feet of snow coming to Sierra Nevada

Upcoming heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and perhaps the Siskiyou Mountains in Northern California could lead to major travel disruptions.

Snow levels will begin to lower over the mountains of Northern California from Saturday night to Monday. As this occurs, the snow will pile up in the high country but will work down to the passes and some of the intermediate elevations.

"By early next week, snow levels may dip to 4,500 feet in the northern Sierra Nevada," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark said. "This would correlate to a long stretch of wintry conditions along Interstate 80 in the higher elevations of the mountain range, with several feet of snow possible over Donner Pass, California."

Snow of this magnitude may be nearly impossible for crews to keep up with and Donner Pass is likely to close for a time.

Snow levels will drop in the Washington and Oregon Cascades, but precipitation is expected to be lighter. Road crews should be able to manage slushy and slippery conditions, including over Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90 in Washington.

Another dose of heavy rain may shift across Southern California from Monday to Tuesday.

