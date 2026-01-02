From cicada chaos to viral eagles: 3 unforgettable animal stories from 2025

A kayaker briefly scooped up by a whale, viral bald eagles at Big Bear Lake and one very unlucky cicada made for some of 2025’s most memorable animal moments.

Copied

In late March, this bald eagle was spotted tangled in a fishing line over the Neches River in Texas. After being rescued, he spent three weeks in rehab before being released back to the wild.

Animals had no trouble grabbing headlines in 2025, from a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Chile to viral bald eagles and a car crash blamed on an airborne cicada. Here’s a look back at three of the year’s most memorable wildlife stories:

Whale briefly swallows kayaker off coast of Chile

In February, a kayaking trip off the coast of Chile turned into a scene that sounded more like a scene from a children’s book than real life. A 24-year-old kayaker Adrian Simancas was briefly swallowed and then spat back out by a whale while on the water with his father, Dell, who captured the moment on video.

“When I turned around, I felt on my face like a slimy texture; I saw colors like dark blue, white, something approaching from behind that closed… and sank me,” Simancas said. “At that moment, I thought there was nothing I could do, that I was going to die, I didn’t know what it was.”

A humpback whale was caught on camera swallowing a 24-year-old kayaker during a father-son excursion out on the icy waters around Chile’s southernmost Patagonia region.

The entire incident unfolded in just a few seconds. After scooping up the kayak, the whale resurfaced and released Simancas, leaving him shaken but alive.

Marine experts believe the animal was likely lunging for a mouthful of krill or fish and accidentally picked up the kayak in the process. Whales do not hunt people, and encounters like this are considered extremely rare.

Viral bald eagle family takes flight over Big Bear Lake

A bald eagle family in California turned into a springtime obsession for viewers around the world. High above Big Bear Lake, in a nest perched about 145 feet up a tree, a pair of bald eagles named Jackie and Shadow welcomed two eaglets in early March.

The nest was monitored by a live stream run by Friends of Big Bear Valley, allowing people to follow the family’s daily life in real time. Viewers watched as the eaglets, later named Sunny and Gizmo, were fed, sheltered from storms and carefully tended by their parents.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley livestream captured the moment Sunny took her first light out of the nest on June 2.

Over the next few months, the livestream captured key milestones, from the eaglets testing their wings on the edge of the nest, to branching out on nearby limbs. In early June, about three months after hatching, the moment many had been waiting for finally arrived when Sunny became the first to take flight. Gizmo soon followed, bringing the real-time saga from hatchlings to fledglings full circle.

‘Cicada attack’ blamed for Ohio car crash

In parts of the eastern United States, 2025 was the year of the cicadas. Brood XIV emerged for the first time in 17 years, sending loud, buzzing swarms into nearly a dozen states and turning yards and forests into a humming chorus across Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Cicadas swarming a tree in Annandale, Virginia, on May 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Around the height of the emergence in June, an Ohio driver had a scare when a cicada flew through an open window and triggered what authorities later described as a “cicada attack.” The driver tried to swat the insect away, lost control of the SUV, veered off the road, hit a pole and rolled the vehicle onto its side. Remarkably, no one was injured.

An SUV that rolled over after a cicada startled a driver in Ohio in June of 2025. (Blue Ash Police Department)

While the incident made headlines, experts emphasized that cicadas themselves are harmless to people. They do not sting or bite and do not transmit diseases. Their biggest impacts are usually noisy days and causing damage to branches on young trees, where female cicadas slice into new growth to lay their eggs.