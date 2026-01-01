Full moons and supermoons in 2026: Every date to know, including a rare Blue Moon

From a rare 13-full-moon year to multiple supermoons and a Blue Moon, 2026 offers skywatchers plenty of chances to see the Moon at its brightest. Here’s what to know and when to look up.

The night sky in 2026 offers plenty of reasons to look up with 13 full moons lighting up the calendar, including several supermoons that will appear bigger and brighter than average.

A full moon occurs when the moon sits opposite the Sun, allowing its Earth-facing side to be fully illuminated. In most years, there are 12 full moons, but 2026 will feature 13 thanks to the timing of the lunar cycle. That extra full moon brings what is known as a Blue Moon, the second full moon occurring in a single calendar month.

Month-by-month full moons in 2026

This graphic shows the dates of all 13 full moons in 2026 and their common names.

The year begins with January’s Wolf Moon, named for the howling wolves often heard during midwinter. February’s Snow Moon follows, reflecting historically heavy snowfall while March brings the Worm Moon, signaling the slow return of spring.

April’s Pink Moon and May’s Flower Moon highlight the growing season. May stands out for two full moons, making the second one a Blue Moon, a relatively rare event.

June’s Strawberry Moon ushers in summer, followed by July’s Buck Moon and August’s Sturgeon Moon.

As daylight shortens, September’s Harvest Moon and October’s Hunter’s Moon traditionally helped farmers extend their work into the night.

November’s Beaver Moon and December’s Cold Moon close out the year under longer, darker nights.

When are the supermoons in 2026

A supermoon rises behind the Home Place clock tower in Prattville, Ala., Saturday, June 22, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Several of 2026’s full moons will also qualify as supermoons, which happen when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth, known as perigee. During a supermoon, the moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon, especially when rising or setting near the horizon.

The most notable supermoons of 2026 are expected in January, November and December with December’s full moon likely being the closest at 221,667 miles from Earth and brightest of the year. While the size difference may be subtle overhead, the visual impact near moonrise can be striking.

Best ways to view the full moon

Astronomer with a telescope watching at the stars and Moon with blurred city lights in the background.

No special equipment is required to enjoy a full moon. For the best experience, find a clear view of the eastern horizon at moonrise, avoid bright city lights when possible and check local moonrise times.

From supermoons to a rare Blue Moon, 2026 is a standout year for lunar viewing, offering opportunities to connect with the cosmos.