New Jersey legalizes human composting as eco-friendly alternative to burial and cremation

Supporters call the option environmentally friendly and more affordable than traditional burials or cremation.

General view of an Earth Funeral human composting vessel at Earth Funeral on Dec. 7, 2023, in Auburn, Washington. (Photo credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Earth Funeral)

New Jersey has become the 14th state in the nation to allow human composting, a process that turns human remains into nutrient-rich soil as an alternative to burial or cremation.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law Sept. 11, authorizing a method formally known as natural organic reduction. The practice involves placing a body in a vessel with natural materials such as straw, wood chips or alfalfa, then mixing it with warm air. Over 45 to 60 days, the body decomposes and is transformed into a soil-like material that can be returned to loved ones, either to scatter like ashes, use in a garden or to plant a tree.

General view of a container of finished human compost at Earth Funeral on Dec. 7, 2023, in Auburn, Washington. (Photo credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Earth Funeral)

Supporters call the option environmentally friendly and more affordable than traditional burials or cremation. It uses less energy, avoids the release of mercury and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and reduces the demand for cemetery land and timber for caskets.

Human composting, more formally known as natural organic reduction, became popular after the COVID-19 pandemic left more than a million Americans dead. New Jersey residents previously had to send bodies out of state to access the service. Funeral homes are expected to begin offering it locally within the next 10 months.

The method was first legalized in Washington in 2019. Since then, states including New York, California and Colorado have approved it, citing environmental benefits and changing consumer demand.

Opponents, including some religious groups, argue that composting human remains is disrespectful and violates long-standing traditions.

Still, advocates see the practice as part of a broader shift toward sustainable end-of-life choices. Companies such as Earth Funeral, which has been at the forefront of the industry, emphasize that families can receive back as much or as little of the soil as they wish — from a small amount to scatter to enough to nurture or plant a tree in memory of the deceased.