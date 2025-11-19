NASA unveils new images of interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS after govenrment shutdown

NASA has unveiled new images of Comet 3I/ATLAS — the third known interstellar visitor to our solar system — following a blackout in public updates caused by the recent U.S. government shutdown.

Hurtling through our solar system at a staggering 130,000 miles per hour, the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was captured in unprecedented detail by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, producing the sharpest image ever taken of a cosmic traveler.

Astronomers continue to track the mysterious interstellar visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS as it speeds through the solar system, using spacecraft and telescopes both in orbit and on Earth.

On Wednesday, NASA released its latest images of the interstellar object after the U.S. government shutdown led to a month-long pause in public updates from the space agency.

Comet 3I/ATLAS was discovered in July by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) observatory in Chile — a NASA-funded project designed to detect potentially hazardous asteroids and comets. It is only the third confirmed interstellar object ever observed entering our solar system, following 1I/‘Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

This moving picture shows PUNCH’s observations of comet 3I/ATLAS from Sept. 28 to Oct. 10, 2025, when the comet was between 231 million to 235 million miles from Earth. Each frame is a daily stacked image, made up of multiple observations taken of the comet on each day. Stars create streaks of light in the background as the comet moves across the sky.â?¯The bright object that appears near the comet in a couple of frames is the planet Mars. (Image Credit: NASA/Southwest Research Institute)

During the government shutdown, NASA’s communications pause temporarily limited access to new imagery and mission updates. However, other space agencies — including the European Space Agency (ESA) — continued to monitor the comet. In October, ESA released images captured during a Mars flyby using orbiters originally designed to study the Red Planet, not fast-moving interstellar objects millions of miles away.

This image shows the halo of gas and dust, or coma, surrounding comet 3I/ATLAS, the third interstellar object ever detected by astronomers as it passes through our solar system. The image was taken on Oct. 9, 2025, by an instrument onboard NASA's MAVEN spacecraft. The instrument, the Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph, takes pictures in the ultraviolet part of the spectrum to reveal the chemical composition of objects. The center of the image has the brightest pixel, indicating where the comet is. The next brightest shades in the image indicate areas where the instrument detected atoms of hydrogen coming from the comet. (Image Credit: NASA/Goddard/LASP/CU Boulder)

NASA: Comet 3I/ATLAS not aliens

NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya addressed growing online speculation about the comet’s origins, firmly dismissing rumors that it could be alien technology.

“3I/ATLAS is a comet,” Kshatriya said.

Nearly a dozen spacecraft and space telescopes are currently observing the interstellar comet as it travels through the solar system. On Wednesday, NASA released new images from the SOHO mission — which studies the sun — as well as from several Mars missions, including the Perseverance rover, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), and MAVEN spacecraft.

A faint image of comet 3I/ATLAS as observed by ESA/NASA’s SOHO mission between Oct. 15-16, 2025. The comet appears as a slight brightening in the center of the image. (Image Credit: Lowell Observatory/Qicheng Zhang)

Some of the closest images were captured between Oct. 15 and 16 by the joint ESA/NASA SOHO spacecraft, showing a subtle brightening as the comet approached the sun.

Astronomers are particularly interested in how Comet 3I/ATLAS behaves chemically before and after reaching perihelion — its closest point to the sun — which occurred on Oct. 31, when it passed within about 126 million miles (203 million kilometers) of our star.

An annotated image of 3I/ATLAS captured by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows the trajectory of the interstellar comet along with a scale bar. The image was captured by the spacecraft’s HiRISE camera on Oct. 2, 2025. (Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona)

According to NASA, Comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth on Dec. 19, remaining roughly 170 million miles (274 million kilometers) from the planet. Researchers hope that the latest data and imagery will help reveal how interstellar comets differ from those native to our solar system — offering rare clues about the formation and composition of distant star systems.