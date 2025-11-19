Severe storms with flash flood risk to stretch from Texas, Oklahoma to Arkansas and Missouri

A strong storm sweeping from Texas to Missouri will bring several inches of rain, flash flooding and rounds of severe thunderstorms with hail, high winds and an isolated tornado threat into Friday.

Thunderstorms brought hail, rain and lightning from the Plains into the Mississippi Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

As a powerful storm moves out of the southern Plains, areas of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, and some of the strongest thunderstorms may threaten lives and property into Friday.

Rainfall from central Texas to Kansas and Missouri will bring both benefits and hazards. Parts of the region need a thorough soaking to ease drought conditions, but quick runoff across the roughly 900-mile-long area could cause street and highway flooding and rapid rises on small streams.

A general 1 to 4 inches of rain is expected from the Rio Grande Big Bend area of Texas to near the Mississippi River in Missouri.

The heaviest rain — totaling 4 to 8 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches — is likely in parts of the Texas Hill Country, northwest of San Antonio, and in the Ozark Mountains of southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas.

The hilly terrain of the Ozarks and the rugged, hardpan landscape of the Hill Country increase the danger of flash flooding. Low-water crossings in the region could become especially dangerous.

Any of the towns and cities in the zone from San Antonio to Austin, Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Little Rock and Fort Smith, Arkansas; St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas, could experience enough downpour activity to lead to urban flooding.

The buildup of warm, moist air on the storm's southeastern side will increase the risk of heavy, gusty and potentially severe thunderstorms through Thursday night and possibly into Friday.

Although the overall area at risk for severe weather spans several states from Wednesday night to Friday, storms producing high winds and hail will likely be isolated and brief, lasting an hour or less.

As is sometimes the case with severe thunderstorms, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out in certain conditions.

Most storms on Friday across parts of the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys will likely not become severe, but a few could briefly strengthen to produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

