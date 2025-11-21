Flooding hits Las Vegas ahead of Formula 1 Grand Prix

Heavy rain and loose manhole covers raised safety concerns along the Las Vegas Strip ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix. AccuWeather forecasts conditions will dry out before qualifying on Friday and race day on Saturday.

Onlookers watched as flash flooding flowed out of the parking garage of the Linq Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 18. The flooding occurred just two days before practice began in the city for an F1 race, with the actual race set to take place on Nov. 22.

F1 drivers and crews can expect improving weather by the weekend after days of heavy rain drenched Las Vegas, causing flash flooding and safety issues ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Storms packing intense downpours led to flooding in parts of the southwestern United States, including the Las Vegas Valley, as preparations ramped up for Formula 1’s return to Sin City.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning on Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley and central Clark County. Videos posted online showed water rushing through parking lots near The LINQ Hotel + Experience and other locations along the Strip.

A rainbow above the Welcome to Las Vegas sign is seen in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

It doesn’t take much rain to trigger flash flooding in the city, where much of the ground is paved and drainage is limited. Showers have continued intermittently this week while practice sessions got underway. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a combined 0.92 of an inch of rain fell — more than triple the city's historical average for all of November.

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton told GPBlog that the wet conditions have made the course especially tricky.

“This is probably the slipperiest track that we go to in terms of the grip we have had in the last couple of years,” Hamilton said.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday night, with qualifying rounds expected to begin Friday evening.

According to the AccuWeather forecast, showers should taper off by Friday afternoon, giving way to dry conditions for Saturday’s main event.

A manhole cover comes loose after a car passes over it, resulting in a red flag during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, United States. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

In addition to the weather challenges, manhole covers have again caused issues during practice. During a Thursday session, one cover came loose when a Formula 1 car drove over it, bringing out a red flag. A similar incident occurred during a 2023 practice session when a manhole cover damaged two cars and forced organizers to halt the event.