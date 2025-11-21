Earthquake strikes Bangladesh, leaves 7 dead

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Bangladesh on Friday just northeast of the capital of Dhaka.

A rescue official clears the debris from roof and wall collapse after an earthquake in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least seven people and injuring many others.

The quake occurred around 10:38 a.m. local time, with the epicenter being about 17 miles northeast of the capital city of Dhaka. Buildings were damaged during the shaking, with bricks and debris falling into the city streets.

At least seven people have died due to the earthquake, with dozens more injured, according to The Associated Press.

A map that shows the epicenter of Friday's earthquake in Bangladesh. (USGS)

Friday's earthquake was the strongest to hit the country since a magnitude 5.5 struck on Dec. 1, 2023. The epicenter was located southeast of Dhaka, close enough for shaking to be felt across the city.