Last storm to close out California’s wet stretch with flooding rain, mountain snow

Widespread rain, mountain snow and flooding risks will threaten parts of Southern California through late week, the last in a long line of storms to drench the state.

A high-impact storm will close out a weeks-long stretch of active weather in California, bringing widespread rain and accumulating mountain snow into the weekend. The storm will raise the risk of flooding and landslides in areas already soaked from prior rainfall.

Persistent downpours are expected from Los Angeles to San Diego, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Localized mudslides remain a concern—especially in recent burn scar areas where saturated soils increase the risk of debris flows and road washouts. Urban flooding could disrupt travel in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

Spotty thunderstorms could produce gusty winds capable of blowing around unsecured holiday decorations. A couple of the strongest thunderstorms may spawn a waterspout or brief tornado.

Snow will once again make travel difficult in the Sierra Nevada and across the mountains of Southern California, with several passes likely to experience slick conditions or road closures through the weekend. At pass levels along Interstate 5 and 15 in Southern California, all or mostly rain is forecast with just wet roads.

As the system moves inland this weekend, it is forecast to spread showers and thunderstorms into southern Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. Gusty winds and reduced visibility in heavier downpours could lead to travel disruptions for early Thanksgiving travelers. In the higher terrain of New Mexico and Colorado, rain may mix with or change to snow.

This storm will track eastward as a cross-country system during the busy travel period before Thanksgiving. The storm will bring the risk of renewed flooding from the Texas Hill Country to Missouri and potential travel problems as far north as the Canada border due to snow and rain and to the Atlantic Seaboard due to rain and fog.

In the wake of the storm, the new, dry weather pattern could lead to Santa Ana winds. These increasing gusty winds will occur mainly in the mountains and through passes and canyons, including along portions of the Grapevine.

A break in storms is expected across California for much of next week, with mainly dry weather and warmer conditions. The next chance of rain may not arrive until after Thanksgiving Day and will likely be in parts of Northern California.

