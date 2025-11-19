Severe storms with flash flood risk to stretch from Texas to Arkansas and Tennessee

A strong storm sweeping from Texas into Tennessee will bring several inches of rain, flash flooding and rounds of severe thunderstorms with hail and a high wind threat into Friday.

Thunderstorms brought hail, rain and lightning from the Plains into the Mississippi Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

As a powerful storm moves out of the Plains, areas of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, and some of the strongest thunderstorms may threaten lives and property into Friday.

Rainfall from central Texas to Kansas and Missouri will bring both benefits and hazards. Parts of the region need a thorough soaking to ease drought conditions, but quick runoff has already lead to street and highway flooding and rapid rises on some rivers and small streams.

A general 1 to 4 inches of rain has fallen from the Rio Grande Big Bend region of Texas to near the Mississippi River in Missouri as of Friday morning.

The heaviest rainfall — totaling 4 to 8 inches with a maximum observed value of 7.63 inches — occurred Texas Hill Country northwest of San Antonio as of daybreak Friday.

The hilly terrain of the Ozarks and the rugged, rocky landscape of the Hill Country will heighten the danger of flash flooding. Low-water crossings could become especially dangerous in the region.

The buildup of warm, moist air on the storm's southeastern side will enhance the risk of heavy, gusty and potentially severe thunderstorms into Friday. Record high temperatures have already been broken this week across the southern United States in multiple cities including but not limited to Dallas, Wichita Falls, San Antonio and Houston, Texas.

Most storms Friday across parts of the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys will likely not become severe, but a few could briefly strengthen to produce damaging wind gusts and hail. These storms should be isolated and short-lived in nature, lasting an hour or less.

Downpours from the storms may be beneficial for drought- and wildfire-stricken areas of the Southeast, including Alabama.

