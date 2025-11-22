Storm to target the Plains, Mississippi Valley with flood threat and damaging thunderstorms

A strengthening storm will move into the Plains with heavy rain, flash flooding and severe thunderstorms—threatening to snarl travel in cities and trigger disruptions during the busiest holiday travel period of the year.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Joe Lundberg was live on the AccuWeather Network on Nov. 21 to discuss what you can expect the weather to be like around the United States next week.

After delivering flooding rainfall across California and showers in the deserts of the Southwest, a powerful storm is forecast to advance into the Plains by Sunday, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread across the Southwest, the Front Range, Texas and portions of the Great Plains through Sunday night. In addition to gusty winds, heavy downpours could significantly reduce visibility, potentially causing travel disruptions for early Thanksgiving travelers.

The storm will not be limited to rain. In the higher elevations of New Mexico and Colorado, rain is expected to mix with or change to snow, especially along Interstate 70 through the Colorado Rockies. Snow-covered roads and rapidly changing conditions in this corridor can lead to additional travel delays.

By Sunday evening, the threat for severe weather is expected to increase from the Big Bend of Texas through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Thunderstorms in this zone will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail along parts of the Interstate 10, 20 and 35 corridors.

The system is projected to strengthen and track eastward early next week, evolving into a cross-country storm with the potential to disrupt travel for millions ahead of Thanksgiving. Flash flooding remains a significant concern from the Texas Hill Country into Missouri—a region already impacted by recent flooding.

“After heavy rain across Texas and Oklahoma this past week, the risk for flooding will be elevated due to the saturated ground in many areas,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

A broad area of heavy rain will develop from central Texas into eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas as the holiday week begins. Rainfall rates may be high enough to cause urban and small-stream flooding. Major hubs including Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Little Rock face an increased risk for flight delays.

Another round of thunderstorms is likely on Monday and Monday night, some of which may reach severe strength. Storms during this period will bring the risk of damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and hail. Wind gusts in the strongest storms are expected to range from 50 to 60 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.



Following an active stretch to start the travel week, calmer conditions are set to follow later in the holiday week.

"In the wake of the early week activity across Texas and Oklahoma, a majority of the week leading up to Thanksgiving will feature dry conditions, which will be good news for holiday travelers in the area," Buckingham said. These dry conditions will be welcomed by many as the nation nears Thanksgiving Day.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.