Video shows police rescue baby from 110-degree car in California heat

Corona police rescued a baby left alone in a hot car on June 17, as outside temps neared 100°F and the vehicle's interior hit 110 F. Officers broke the window and pulled the child to safety.

Copied

California police officers smashed a car window to rescue a baby who was left alone inside a hot car in Corona on June 17. The interior temperature of the car soared to 110 degrees.

Police in Corona, California, rescued a baby left alone in a dangerously hot vehicle earlier this month. Officers responded to a call on June 17 and found the infant, just a few months old, locked in a parked car with the windows rolled up and the engine off.

The City of Corona Police Department said “when officers arrived at the scene, they observed the baby in distress, and breached a window to extricate him.” Body camera footage released Tuesday shows officers smashing the driver-side window, unlocking the door, and pulling the baby from the back seat.

The high temperature that day was 96 degrees. Corona police said a thermal device registered a temperature of 110 degrees inside the vehicle. The child is expected to recover.

An officer comforts the baby after pulling it from the scorching car. (Image credit: City of Corona Police Department via Storyful)

Police have not said whether the parent will face charges, but urged the public to never leave children unattended in vehicles, regardless of the temperature. “Leave no kids unattended,” the department wrote on social media.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns that a child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s. Even on mild days, the temperature inside a car can spike nearly 20 degrees within 10 minutes.

So far this year, seven children have died in hot vehicle incidents in the United States, according to Kids and Car Safety. Since 1990, more than 1,100 children have died.