AccuWeather partners with Perplexity to bring AI-powered weather answers to millions

The new partnership will bring AccuWeather’s trusted forecasts and life-saving weather warnings directly into Perplexity’s answer engine—giving millions access to real-time weather information with a single query.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter and AccuWeather Founder & Executive Chair Dr. Joel N. Myers are excited to share details on the new partnership.

AccuWeather has announced a strategic partnership with Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine, that will bring real-time, hyperlocal weather warnings directly into the platform’s user experience. The collaboration integrates AccuWeather’s exclusive features—including MinuteCast®, RealFeel® Temperature, and severe weather warnings—into Perplexity’s weather answer page and AI-generated responses.

“AI is revolutionizing our lives in many ways in business and technology,” said Dr. Joel N. Myers, AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chair. “Increasingly, it’s going to be the way people get information. And what’s the kind of information people are most looking for? It’s the weather forecast.”

Perplexity designated AccuWeather as its exclusive weather data provider, citing the company’s track record of Superior Accuracy™ and its depth of data, which includes more than 300-forecast parameters and over 70 years of historical weather information.

“Perplexity, looking to get the best and most accurate information, turned to AccuWeather,” said Myers. “We’re excited to be the AI search engine’s first weather partner and we expect more to come.”

The partnership aims to give users faster access to critical, personalized weather insights whether they’re planning their day or preparing for severe weather.

“AccuWeather’s mission is to save lives, protect property and help people make better weather-impacted decisions,” said Jonathan Porter, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist. “By joining forces with Perplexity, we’re bringing that mission to an even broader audience through the latest advances in AI.”

Users can already access AccuWeather data and warnings through Perplexity’s app and website.

“Perplexity is committed to delivering accurate answers for any question, any time,” said Aravind Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer at Perplexity. “Weather affects many kinds of decision-making, so it’s natural to integrate AccuWeather’s trusted data into our answers.”

Myers underscored the importance of delivering forecasts that truly help people make informed decisions in their daily lives.

“Weather data and forecasts—if they’re not accurate, if they’re not properly worded so that people make the best decisions—what good are they?” he said. “People are looking for answers: how is the weather going to impact my travel, my activities, my health?”

The partnership reflects a growing shift in how people access trusted information. With AI becoming a go-to interface for day-to-day queries, AccuWeather and Perplexity are positioned to meet users exactly where they are—while helping them stay more informed, safer and better prepared.

