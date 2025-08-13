Severe storms, flash flooding to pester central and eastern US

Pockets of severe weather and flash flooding will pose risks in the central and eastern United States into the weekend. A surge of tropical moisture may also increase the flood threat in Texas.

Copied

More than 6 inches of rain fell in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Aug. 12, marking the 2nd-wettest day in recorded history and leading to major flooding throughout the city.

Pockets of severe thunderstorms will be spread across multiple regions of the United States into the weekend, bringing the risk of flash flooding, gusty winds and lightning. While not every shower will erupt into a thunderstorm, and storms that do develop may not all turn severe, they can still disrupt daily routines and outdoor plans.

Thanks to shorter daylight and less intense sunshine, we are reaching the point in summer when not every shower will produce thunder and lightning, and not every thunderstorm will bring damaging winds, hail and flash flooding. As a result, we have entered the phase of the summer when meteorologists look for conditions that are most ideal for thunderstorms and potential severe weather.

Storms into Wednesday evening

Most storms in the Northeast Wednesday will not pack severe wind gusts, but a handful of the storms during the evening can bring gusty winds and torrential downpours.

Farther south into Wednesday night, a slightly greater concentration of severe storms is likely, centered on North Carolina and southern Virginia.

Of equal concern in the Southeast is the likelihood of persistent torrential downpours that can lead to flash flooding—especially from eastern Tennessee to the Carolina and Virginia coasts.

In this zone, rainfall of 1-3 inches per hour can occur, overwhelming storm drains and turning small streams into raging torrents.

Farther west, an area of storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail and flash flooding will center on South Dakota and northern Nebraska.

Hail could reach the size of golf balls and could cover the ground in highly localized areas. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 80 mph. Both the wind and hail could damage crops in the region.

Thursday's Plains severe storms include tornado risk

On Thursday, a pocket of severe weather will focus from northeastern South Dakota to eastern North Dakota, central and northwestern Minnesota, southwestern Ontario and southeastern Manitoba.

Severe storms that develop will bring a risk of large, destructive hail and a few tornadoes.

Thursday will bring another round of locally drenching thunderstorms in the Southeast and the immediate coast in the Northeast.

The storms in the Southeast will represent the greatest concentration of storms capable of producing flash flooding.

More storms for Plains, Midwest Friday

On Friday, part of the same area will be at risk for severe weather, but with an eastward extension.

Friday's severe weather threat will extend from eastern South Dakota to central and southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Localized hail and high winds will be the greatest threats.

Saturday's severe weather zone

On Saturday, once again, a pocket of severe weather will linger over a portion of the Plains and Midwest.

Saturday's severe weather threat will cover much of the Dakotas and Minnesota and reach the eastern part of Montana and the northwestern part of Wisconsin.

Upcoming downpours in South Texas bear watching

AccuWeather meteorologists will be closely monitoring a batch of showers and thunderstorms that will travel from the western end of the Caribbean midweek to the southwest Gulf at the end of the week.

This has the potential to evolve into a tropical depression or storm before moving onshore in northeast Mexico or perhaps South Texas.

Even if it fails to evolve into a depression, it could produce enough downpours to be of concern for flash flooding in the lower Rio Grande Valley, to near San Antonio and perhaps the Texas Hill Country. The Hill Country was the site of the flash flooding that took more than 100 lives at campsites along the Guadalupe River in early July.

As the flow of moisture continues from the Gulf, it will lead to an uptick in thunderstorms over West Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, which are associated with the North American monsoon.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.