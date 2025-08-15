Tropical downpours to raise flash flood risk in South Texas

The odds of a short-lived tropical depression or storm forming in the southwestern Gulf are lessening, but pockets of heavy rain could still trigger flash flooding.

The AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite from Friday morning, Aug. 15, shows a cluster of showers and thunderstorms just offshore of South Texas and northeastern Mexico.

A batch of showers and thunderstorms in the southwestern Gulf is expected to enhance downpours across South Texas into Saturday. AccuWeather hurricane experts caution that localized flooding may still occur, even if the system does not develop into a tropical depression or storm.

The window for tropical development is expected to close by late Friday afternoon as the main cluster of showers and thunderstorms tracks inland over northeastern Mexico or South Texas. This system originated earlier this week in the western Caribbean and has since traveled thousands of miles.

"A surge of tropical moisture is expected to soak parts of southern and central Texas, regardless of tropical development," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "People in areas prone to flash flooding should be on alert."

Heavy rainfall is expected to be localized, potentially focused near the coast or in inland areas with elevated terrain across South Texas. Drivers should watch for ponding on roadways and periods of reduced visibility.

The greatest risk for pockets of heavy rainfall and flash flooding extends from the lower Rio Grande Valley to near San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, where flash flooding tragically claimed over 100 lives at campsites along the Guadalupe River in early July.

The batch of moisture should disperse and dissipate quickly as it encounters dry air Saturday into Sunday.

There are no other immediate tropical threats emerging from the Gulf in the coming days. Meanwhile, Erin became the Atlantic basin's first hurricane on Friday morning ahead of a brush with the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Erin is expected to pass between the East Coast of the United States and Bermuda next week, churning up dangerous surf and rip currents.

