Man rescued after falling 30 feet down waterfall in Maine

Rescuers navigated challenging terrain and water to carry him downstream before he was airlifted to a hospital.

(Photo credit: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

A man suffered serious injuries Wednesday after falling over the edge of a Maine waterfall and landing in the water, officials said.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife reported that game wardens responded to Grafton Township around 1:30 p.m. EDT following a call that a 21-year-old had fallen roughly 25-30 feet at Screw Auger Falls.

(Photo credit: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

(Photo credit: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

(Photo credit: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

The man landed in the water at the base of the falls, sustaining serious injuries. Maine game wardens and several other rescue teams were able to help in the technical rescue. LifeFlight of Maine also dispatched a helicopter to the scene.

Photos from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife show rescuers wading through the gorge’s water to reach the man. Due to the challenging terrain, they carried him approximately 300 feet downstream through the water before safely extricating him.

The injured man was airlifted by LifeFlight to MaineHealth Maine Medical Center for treatment.