Rare August rainstorm to drench Northwest, British Columbia during summer ‘dry season’

Parts of coastal Washington, Oregon and British Columbia may pick up five to 10 times their August monthly rainfall in a matter of hours late this week.

Summer is typically the dry season in the northwestern United States and British Columbia, but an unusually strong storm can funnel Pacific moisture into the region, dumping several months' worth of rain and causing flash flooding. The storm would be considered formidable even during the middle of the wet season in the winter months.

"A plume of eastern Pacific moisture will be directed into the Pacific Northwest Thursday night into Friday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "I would not quite call this an atmospheric river as there is no real direct connection to the tropics with this, but it could behave like one."

Much of southwestern British Columbia, western Washington and northwest Oregon is currently in moderate to severe drought; thus, this incoming rainfall will be beneficial for most areas.

August rainfall in the region is typically very lean, with historical averages for the entire month ranging from 0.15 of an inch in Portland, Oregon, to 0.29 of an inch in Seattle and 0.53 of an inch in Vancouver, British Columbia. Rainfall totals from the impending storm will be five to 10 times higher than these monthly averages.

"With the ground being very dry and hard-packed, heavier rainfall that is expected along the coast and within the Cascades and Olympics will tend to quickly run off, which may increase the risk for localized flash flooding, especially on Friday when the heaviest rainfall is expected," Anderson said.

Some locations along the western slopes of the Olympic Mountains and the Washington Cascades could receive over 4 inches of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday night. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall is 6 inches. The typical rain shadow that we see coming off the Olympic Mountains will likely keep rainfall under 1 inch in the Seattle area.

The Cascades will screen out much of the moisture from reaching the central and eastern parts of Washington and Oregon. However, some showers are likely to make it through.

Motorists accustomed to summer driving when it rains very little should anticipate delays and slick conditions on the roads. Water may collect along highways with poor drainage.

"There are numerous wildfires burning across portions of western and northern Washington at this time, and this cooler and wetter pattern that is coming in should be helpful for firefighting efforts," Anderson said.

There may be an increase in wind on Friday afternoon through the Olympic Mountains and across the Juan de Fuca and Georgia Straits.

Meanwhile, over the interior Southwest, a surge of moisture from the Gulf will have the North American monsoon kicking into high gear with thunderstorm activity in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and parts of Utah into Tuesday of next week.

No appreciable rain is forecast to reach California from either setup.

