Quick-jumping bugs are emerging again, here's how to stomp them out

The invasive spotted lanternfly is appearing across the eastern United States. Here's what to do if you spot them in your area.

A hard-to-kill invasive species is beginning to reappear across the eastern United States as adult spotted lanternflies (SLF) start to emerge.

“SLF adults begin to emerge in July and remain active as adults until they are killed by hard freezes later in the fall,” Penn State Extension explained on its website. That means these insects will be a common sight in the weeks ahead across roughly a dozen states. They have been reported as far south as North Carolina, as far west as Illinois and as far north as Massachusetts.

What to look for

Spotted lanternflies are native to Asia and were first detected in southeastern Pennsylvania in 2014. Since then, they have gradually spread to more states each year.

Adults are about an inch long and do not bite or sting. Their wings are gray with black spots, but the most eye-catching feature appears when they take off — a flash of red from their underwings before they land somewhere new.

A spotted lanternfly spotted in a garden in New York City. (johnandersonphoto/Getty Images)

While not harmful to people or pets, SLFs are a major concern for agriculture. According to Penn State Extension, scientists have seen them kill grapevines, tree of heaven, and black walnut saplings. They can also damage plants growing around their favorite trees, such as black walnuts and maples.

What to do if you see a spotted lanternfly

The advice from experts is straightforward: kill them.

They are quick jumpers, so speed matters. They can only jump forward, so a direct approach is the most effective method of stomping them out. If you try to sneak up from behind, they are more likely to quickly hop away before you get close.

“Using insecticides to kill SLF adults will not keep more SLF adults from coming onto your property,” Penn State Extension notes, making physical removal the most effective method in the moment.

Spotted lanterflies gathered on a tree in Pennsylvania. (arlutz73/Getty Images)

Experts also recommend reporting sightings, especially if it’s the first time they’ve been spotted in your area.

"The spotted lanternfly likely is here to stay, but new research suggests that a wide range of insecticides and nonchemical control methods can help protect vulnerable plants," Penn State Extension said. "These methods can help keep the pest at bay while scientists work toward more sustainable, long-term management options."