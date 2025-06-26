Southeast coast eyed for potential tropical impacts around July 4th

In the wake of Andrea's short tenure over the open Atlantic, tropical trouble can soon occur closer to home, with a risk of development from the eastern Gulf to the southeastern Atlantic in early July.

Amid a relatively quiet start to the 2025 hurricane season, AccuWeather tropical experts are honing in on an area of interest near the Southeast coast that could impact Fourth of July weekend plans in the region.

Only one storm has been named in the Atlantic basin—Andrea—which didn't last 24 hours earlier this week. If development occurs near the Southeast coast early next month, any new tropical storm would take on the name Barry.

Thunderstorms a precursor to potential development

Before any potential tropical development occurs near the Southeast coast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that thunderstorms will prevail over the next week.

"Soon after the heat peaks over the interior Southeast, the pattern will transition into one that favors an increase in showers and thunderstorms into early July," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

While much of the Southeast is drought-free, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday morning, portions of the Florida Peninsula will get much-needed rain over the next several days, much to the chagrin of Sunshine State vacationers.

"Sometimes, when a summertime dip in the jet stream lingers near the Gulf or the southwestern Atlantic, it can lead to gradual tropical development," added Sosnowski.

In fact, this area is no stranger to early-season tropical activity in any given season.

"The Gulf and the Atlantic just off the Southeast coast are typical formation areas early in July," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva. "A cold front will dive off the coast late next week, and it may act as a catalyst for development either in the eastern Gulf or off the Southeast coast."

Because of this potential, AccuWeather hurricane experts have introduced a low chance for tropical development in this broad region for the period July 4 to 7.

"Wind shear, an inhibitor to development, is expected to be fairly low in the outlooked area, and ocean water temperatures in the Gulf are above average," added DaSilva. "If anything forms, heavy rainfall looks to be the primary impact."

Tropical downpours in the region in early July can drop more than an inch rain in a short amount of time, which, despite the sandy soil in Florida and the rest of the region near the coast, can briefly overwhelm some storm drains and lead to ponding on roads and highways.

The spin in the atmosphere can also lead to waterspouts near the coast, which, combined with heavy rain, can ruin beach days. Any more significant impacts in the form of strong winds, coastal erosion or tidal flooding will depend on if a tropical storm can develop over the Fourth of July weekend.

Elsewhere in the tropics, conditions remain mostly quiet

With the hurricane season nearly a month old in the Atlantic and a month and a half past its start in the Eastern Pacific, the next couple of weeks are largely expected to be quiet, AccuWeather meteorologists predict.

Unlike the Atlantic basin, the Eastern Pacific has experienced a flurry of activity to start the season, with five storms already named, including two that became hurricanes. There may be another tropical entity to track there in the coming days.

"A possible tropical rainstorm or storm can bring locally heavy rain to the southern Mexico coast into the weekend," said DaSilva. "However, it is expected to remain offshore."

The next name on the Eastern Pacific list is Flossie.

Meanwhile, outside of the area of potential development near the Southeast U.S. coast, the rest of the Atlantic basin, from the Caribbean to the central and northern Atlantic, is expected to remain quiet for at least the first 10 days of July, much to the delight of Caribbean vacationers.

Frequent pockets of Saharan dust moving off the African continent, as well as wind shear, both deterrents for tropical storm organization and development, are expected to prevail, according to DaSilva.

Despite the slow start to the season, AccuWeather tropical experts, led by DaSilva, continue to call for a busy season, with 13-18 named storms forecast to form into the fall.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, while the Eastern Pacific season is a little longer, lasting from May 15 to Nov. 30.

