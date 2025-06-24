Surge in downpours, thunderstorms coming to southeast US

An uptick in rainfall is coming to the Southeast prior to the end of June and the wetter pattern may then last into July.

Copied

During Lightning Safety Week from June 22-28, AccuWeather speaks with Chris Vagasky of the National Lightning Safety Council on the dangers of lightning and how they’ve helped save lives for 25 years.

Soon after the heat peaks over the interior Southeast, the pattern will transition into one that favors an increase in showers and thunderstorms into early July, AccuWeather meteorologists say. There's even a remote possibility for tropical activity near the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

A blistering heat dome that has been building since late last week from the middle of the nation to the mid-Atlantic coast was at its peak Tuesday and will gradually weaken through the end of the week. Prior to a complete collapse of the heat dome, the heat will build into Thursday over parts of the Southeast. Shortly after, the typical summertime pattern of spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorm activity will come into play.

The thunderous escalation won't stop there. A very slight dip in the jet stream is forecast to gradually form over the Southeastern states. As this occurs, it will harvest some moisture from the Gulf and subtropical Atlantic through the end of the month. These pulses of moisture will lead to groups of showers and thunderstorms that could be well beyond the pop-up afternoon summertime thunderstorm activity the Southern states are known for.

Where the downpours tend to linger for a day or repeat over multiple days, there will be a greater potential for more widespread flash flooding, other than the typical localized downpours.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Sometimes, when a summertime dip in the jet stream lingers near the Gulf or the southwest Atlantic, it can lead to gradual tropical development. While that is far from a guarantee in this case, it is something AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching for over the central and eastern Gulf coasts, as well as the southern Atlantic coasts.

First, an area of low pressure would have to form over the warm water or right along the coast. Next, it would have to linger long enough to begin producing gusty winds and a defined circulation. Should that happen, a tropical depression could be born.

There is no low pressure area, and the jet stream dip has yet to form. However, confidence in the latter with increasingly persistent downpours and gusty thunderstorms is much greater and would have to occur first. Even without any tropical development into early July in this area, rough conditions can develop on the beaches with the possibility of a few waterspouts for boaters to look out for, including around the Fourth of July holiday.

Where clouds develop and persist in the region, those areas will tend to have somewhat lower high temperatures, but the nights can remain especially muggy.

As much of the Southeast experiences the uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity into the end of June, a high pressure off the Atlantic coast may exert enough influence to hold back rainfall for much of the Carolinas. With more sunshine compared to the rest of the Southeast, the Carolinas may stay rather hot for an extended period before that sunny pocket breaks down toward July.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.