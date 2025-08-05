Rapidly spreading Canyon Fire joins California’s escalating wildfire crisis

Canyon Fire sparks evacuations north of Los Angeles amid growing western wildfires

Video from Ventura County, California, shows firefighters battling the Canyon Fire. According to CalFire, more than 4,850 acres have burned in the fire as of Aug. 8.

Wildfires are intensifying across California and the western United States, fueled by extreme heat, dry fuels and gusty winds pushing several into megafire territory. One of the latest threats is the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire north of Los Angeles, which ignited Thursday afternoon and expanded to more than 2.3 square miles in about five hours, according to Ventura County emergency officials.

Firefighters battle the Canyon Fire on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Hasley Canyon, Calif. (Photo credit: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A resident rides a golf cart as he exits his property while the Canyon Fire burns on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Hasley Canyon, Calif. (Photo credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The fire prompted evacuation orders for approximately 4,200 residents and evacuation warnings for an additional 12,500, with crews battling the blaze in steep, rugged terrain using ground forces and air support, officials told The Associated Press.

Widespread fire activity across California

Firefighters battle the Gifford Fire burning on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (Photo Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California is also facing 14 other active fires across the state, including the Gifford Fire raging in the Los Padres National Forest. Burning in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the Gifford Fire has grown to nearly 100,000 acres and is 15% contained, according to CalFire.

Fire officials describe the fire as “plume-dominated,” with massive smoke columns creating unpredictable winds that have contributed to rapid fire growth and spread. Nearly 500 structures are threatened, and evacuation orders remain in effect across multiple communities.

The Gifford Fire burns acreage in Los Padres National Forest on August 2, 2025. Flames sweep through rugged terrain near Santa Maria, California, forcing evacuations and endangering nearby communities and wildlife. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The Gifford Fire’s plume-dominated behavior has led to huge daily growth, fueled by dry fuels that carry flames rapidly through the terrain, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck told the Los Angeles Times.

California is currently on pace for one of its worst wildfire years in recent memory, with more than 220,000 acres burned as of mid-July—nearly 100,000 more than the five-year average. This year’s spike in fire activity is largely due to several major fires in Central and Southern California, including three large blazes that raged in Los Angeles County in January. Even excluding those, totals still exceed the five-year average, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Torres told the Los Angeles Times.

Dragon Bravo Fire remains largest in lower 48

Smoke from the Dragon Bravo fire fills the Grand Canyon on July 17, in Grand Canyon, Arizona. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Farther east, the Dragon Bravo Fire along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon has scorched nearly 132,000 acres since a lightning strike ignited it on July 4. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, it is currently the largest wildfire in the Lower 48 states.

Containment has reached 29% after dropping to 13% earlier this week. Officials say worsening weather has caused erratic fire behavior, particularly along the northern and southwestern flanks.

The fire has grown so intense it generated its own weather, producing pyrocumulus clouds—fire clouds—observed for at least seven consecutive days, according to a Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team news release. The Dragon Bravo Fire also destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge in mid-July, leading to closures of the North Rim and Inner Canyon.

A dramatic pyrocumulus cloud, or fire cloud, formed as the large Dragon Bravo Fire burned along the Grand Canyon’s North Rim in Arizona this week.

Section Chief Craig Daugherty of the Southwest Area Incident Management Team said crews have contained some sections but remain concerned about the fire’s northern edge and southwestern areas where it continues to spread.

Wildfire surge in Nevada, Utah and Arizona

Elsewhere in the West, dozens of fires are active in Nevada, Utah and Arizona. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency after nearly 700 wildfires erupted statewide this year. One of the most active is the Monroe Canyon Fire, which has burned nearly 70,000 acres and forced evacuations in central Utah. The fire is only 18% contained. “Nearly three-quarters of this year’s fires have been human-caused, so please use fire sense. A single spark can put entire neighborhoods at risk,” Governor Cox wrote on X.

Red flag conditions are expected through Friday, with dry thunderstorms bringing the potential for lightning strikes and gusty winds that may further fuel wildfires.

The National Interagency Fire Center warned that the West will remain the nation’s wildfire hotspot through at least September, with AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski noting that heat and winds will continue to spur new wildfires from west of the Rockies to east of Interstate 5.