Smoke prompts air quality alerts, blocks blue sky over Northeast, Midwest

People may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation as Canadian wildfire smoke causes air quality to deteriorate in the Midwest and Northeast.

Copied

A satellite image of the Great Lakes and Northeast on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. The milky appearance of wildfire smoke can be seen over Wisconsin, Michigan and most of New England. (NOAA)

Air quality alerts have been issued from Wisconsin to Maine as wildfire smoke has blanketed the sky from the Great Lakes across portions of the Northeast.

"Smoke from central Canadian wildfires continues to drift across the Northeast, muting the typically deep blue sky associated with Canadian air outbreaks and giving the atmosphere a hazy, almost heat wave appearance regardless of temperature," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jacob Hinson said. For Midwesterners, this is a continuation of the hazardous air quality of last week.

With smoke from the Canadian wildfires dangerously reducing air quality in the United States, AccuWeather’s Jon Porter demonstrates how you can stay safe from pollutants with the free AccuWeather app.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" levels on Monday morning in major cities, including Detroit, Buffalo, Milwaukee, Chicago and Burlington, Vermont.

"Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation," Plume Labs said, adding that people should consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

A map of the air quality across the Great Lakes and surrounding areas on Aug. 4, 2025. Red indicates "unhealthy" air quality, and purple indicates "very unhealthy" to "dangerous" air quality. (AccuWeather/Plume Labs)

The worst conditions focused on the Great Lakes and northern New England, but it was still evident in places such as New York City in the form of a milky sky.

Air quality is predicted to worsen in New York City by Tuesday, potentially reaching "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" levels, according to Plume Labs.

A hazy New York City skyline on Aug. 4, 2025, as smoke from Canadian wildfires blows over the northeastern U.S. (EarthCam)

Experts recommend checking the air quality at your location before spending time outdoors, especially for people with respiratory issues who are more sensitive to air quality.