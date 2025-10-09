Pacific tropical rainstorms to unleash major flash flooding in southwest US

Combined moisture from Priscilla and a newly-formed Tropical Storm Raymond will bring torrential downpours to parts of Mexico and the U.S. Southwest, with a risk of 4-8 inches of rain and life-threatening flash flooding.

People in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, watched as Priscilla caused rough surf along the city’s shoreline on Oct. 7.

Moisture from Priscilla and the newly formed Tropical Storm Raymond will send rounds of heavy rain over parts of northern Mexico and the southwestern United States from late this week to next week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that dangerous flash flooding is likely to unfold in the region.

Priscilla peaked as a Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday, but the storm is losing wind intensity as it nears Mexico's Baja Peninsula. Steering currents will guide the diminishing circulation northeastward over northern Mexico by this weekend. But as the winds drop off, moisture will be maintained as a tropical rainstorm.

Copious amounts of rain will fall on terrain in parts of northern Mexico, Arizona, southern Utah, western Colorado and western New Mexico. The arid landscape, steep elevations and rocky, hardpan soil prevent quick water absorption, which will cause flash floods and debris flows.

Persistent and heavy rainfall will increase the risk of flash flooding through canyons, river valleys and dry streambeds (arroyos).

Some troublesome downpours will fall on the Southern California and southern Nevada deserts.

The threat extends to cities such as Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff, Arizona; Cedar City and Moab, Utah; Farmington and Gallup, New Mexico; and Montrose, Colorado.

Rainfall associated with Priscilla will generally range from 1-2 inches over the multi-state region in the Southwest. Since some of that may fall in a matter of a few hours, it can lead to flash flooding. In higher impact areas, rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 5 inches, will occur in parts of Arizona, Utah and Colorado. Major flooding can result in these areas.

As if the rainfall from one tropical rainstorm wasn't enough, another dose may follow, spanning Sunday and Monday, from Tropical Storm Raymond.

Raymond is likely to track into Mexico farther south than Priscilla, but its rain will still extend into part of the U.S.

Rain from Raymond will overlap the area drenched by Priscilla in northern Mexico and the southwestern U.S. This next round of rain may reach farther to the southeast as well. In either case, too much rain will fall too fast and lead to a new surge of flash flooding.

Similar to Priscilla, rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected in some areas, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches.

Cities that could face the greatest risk of flash flooding include Tucson, Arizona; El Paso, Texas; and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

In areas affected by both tropical rainstorms, rainfall totals may reach 4-8 inches over five days. This magnitude of rainfall could lead to significant river flooding, along with flash flooding of small streams, urban areas and arroyos.

Where soaking rain falls that does not lead to flash flooding, it may ease drought conditions by providing a surge through area streams and boost some reservoir levels slightly.

