To determine whether players have to take a mandatory cooling break, FIFA will be basing their decisions on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature. But what exactly is that?
Weather will be a major factor throughout the 2026 World Cup, with matches taking place across North America through July. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking conditions throughout the tournament, including forecasts for key matches, real-time updates during games, storm and heat impacts for fans and players and the best weather-related visuals from host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Read on for live updates through the global soccer tournament.
Heavy rain flooded parts of Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on June 9. Conditions later improved, and crews dried the field in time for the game.
Heavy rain swamped Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 9, just hours before Argentina and Iceland were set to play a pre-World Cup friendly fixture.
Footage captured by Albert Mendiola showed standing water soaking the pitch, while other video posted online showed flooding in sections of the grandstand and buffer zones.
“Slow-moving storms dropped around 2-3 inches of rain in a short period of time late Tuesday afternoon, resulting in flash flooding in Auburn,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said. “There were several reports around the area of inundated roads as a result of the heavy rain.”
Conditions later improved, and crews were able to dry the pitch in time for the match to be played.
Heat may affect players’ performance during certain World Cup games, even some matches that will be held indoors.
Climate Central data breaks down each match’s chance of having “performance-impairing heat,” which is any temperature above 28 C (82.4 F) and can cause players to run slower, less far and less often.“[The World Cup] has the potential to be some of the most extreme environmental conditions for soccer in the history of America,” Doug Casa, who runs the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI), said in a Climate Central video.
KSI Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Sterns explained in the video that when air temperatures rise, body temperature increases and heart rate shows higher stress.
Indoor players have an advantage, noted Casa, since they perform better when they’re less dehydrated.
Andy Robertson during a Scotland Men's National Team training session at Atrium Health Training Ground ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, on June 8, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)
During the first week of the games, multiple matches have over an 80 percent chance of performance-impairing heat: South Korea vs. Czechia in Guadalajara (June 11), Netherlands vs. Japan in Dallas (June 12), Germany vs. Curaçao in Houston (June 12) and Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay in Miami (June 15.)
On Wednesday, June 17, two matches have over a 90 percent chance of performance-impairing heat: England vs. Croatia in Dallas and Portugal vs. DR Congo in Houston.
While certain stadiums such as Houston and Dallas have air conditioning, others, such as Estadio Guadalajara, are open air.
Casa explained that he is most concerned about Miami’s outdoor stadium, due to the city’s potential for oppressive heat and humidity. While FIFA has implemented three-minute hydration breaks during the games, he doesn’t believe they are long enough to make an impact.
A sling psychrometer used to measure the wet bulb temperature. (Image: Geoff Cornish/AccuWeather)
As World Cup matches are played in hot weather, one important measurement for athlete safety is the wet bulb temperature. It is measured with tools such as a sling psychrometer, which uses one standard thermometer and one thermometer wrapped in a wet cloth. As the device spins, evaporation cools the wet bulb thermometer. The more humid the air, the less cooling occurs.
The wet bulb temperature helps calculate the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, which factors in air temperature, humidity, sunlight and wind to assess heat stress on the body. FIFA monitors this before matches, and cooling breaks are required if the reading exceeds 32 C, or about 90 F.
While that measurement helps protect players on the field, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature shows what conditions will feel like for people stepping outside.
To determine whether players have to take a mandatory cooling break, FIFA will be basing their decisions on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature. But what exactly is that?
Tropical storms Boris and Cristina could dump huge amounts of rain from Nicaragua up through Mexico this week.
Tropical Storm Cristina remains just off the west coast of Nicaragua and is expected to meander northwestward before making landfall in El Salvador, AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said.
“Cristina is then expected to move inland across Central America and toward southeastern Mexico later this week, tracking well to the south of Mexico City and Guadalajara,” Danco said.
No direct impacts from Cristina are expected at the venues hosting soccer matches in Guadalajara or Mexico City. However, spotty showers and thunderstorms can still develop in both cities due to the typical weather pattern this time of year, Danco said. Any storms that move over the venues could lead to delays.
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