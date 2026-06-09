Heat may affect players’ performance during certain World Cup games, even some matches that will be held indoors.

Climate Central data breaks down each match’s chance of having “performance-impairing heat,” which is any temperature above 28 C (82.4 F) and can cause players to run slower, less far and less often.“[The World Cup] has the potential to be some of the most extreme environmental conditions for soccer in the history of America,” Doug Casa, who runs the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI), said in a Climate Central video.

KSI Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Sterns explained in the video that when air temperatures rise, body temperature increases and heart rate shows higher stress.

Indoor players have an advantage, noted Casa, since they perform better when they’re less dehydrated.

Andy Robertson during a Scotland Men's National Team training session at Atrium Health Training Ground ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, on June 8, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images) Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

During the first week of the games, multiple matches have over an 80 percent chance of performance-impairing heat: South Korea vs. Czechia in Guadalajara (June 11), Netherlands vs. Japan in Dallas (June 12), Germany vs. Curaçao in Houston (June 12) and Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay in Miami (June 15.)

On Wednesday, June 17, two matches have over a 90 percent chance of performance-impairing heat: England vs. Croatia in Dallas and Portugal vs. DR Congo in Houston.

While certain stadiums such as Houston and Dallas have air conditioning, others, such as Estadio Guadalajara, are open air.

Casa explained that he is most concerned about Miami’s outdoor stadium, due to the city’s potential for oppressive heat and humidity. While FIFA has implemented three-minute hydration breaks during the games, he doesn’t believe they are long enough to make an impact.