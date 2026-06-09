Meet the Artemis III astronauts flying in 2027

The Artemis III crew are NASA astronauts Andre Douglas, Randy Bresnik and Frank Rubio, and ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano.

Copied

NASA shared newly released images taken by the Artemis II astronauts during the April 2026 lunar flyby mission around the moon. Here are some of the best photos shot during the flight.

NASA revealed the four astronauts who will fly on Artemis III, a high-stakes mission next year that is expected to serve as a major stepping stone toward returning astronauts to the moon.

The crew will be led by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik as commander. European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano will serve as pilot, making him the first ESA astronaut assigned to an Artemis program mission. NASA astronauts Andre Douglas and Frank Rubio will serve as mission specialists. NASA astronaut Bob Hines was named as a backup crew member.

The Artemis III crew official portrait from left to right: Andre Douglas, Luca Parmitano, Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio. (Credit: NASA/Bill Stafford)

The announcement comes on the heels of the Artemis II mission, the first mission to lunar orbit in over 50 years completed earlier this spring. Unlike the later Artemis IV mission, which NASA says is planned to send astronauts to the lunar South Pole in 2028, Artemis III will remain in Earth orbit and focus on testing the systems needed to get future crews there.

NASA said the mission will begin with the Space Launch System rocket lifting the Orion spacecraft and its crew from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Once in low Earth orbit, Orion will complete system checkouts before attempting rendezvous and docking demonstrations with test versions of human landing systems being developed by Blue Origin and SpaceX.

The astronaut resumes include a mix of spaceflight experience, military aviation, test piloting, engineering and medical expertise.

Bresnik, a retired United States Marine colonel, will be making his third trip to space. He first launched aboard space shuttle Atlantis on STS-129 in 2009 and later flew to the International Space Station aboard Soyuz MS-05, serving as a flight engineer for Expedition 52 and commander of Expedition 53. He has logged more than 7,000 hours in 95 types of aircraft and has helped oversee the development and testing of spacecraft and systems for Artemis missions since 2018.

Parmitano will also be making his third spaceflight. The Italian astronaut first flew to the space station in 2013 and returned in 2019, when he became the first Italian to command the orbital laboratory.

Rubio will be making his second trip to space after setting the record for the longest single-duration spaceflight by an American astronaut. He launched to the International Space Station on Sept. 21, 2022, and returned on Sept. 27, 2023, after 371 days in orbit. Rubio's mission was extended after a micrometeoroid hit the Russian Soyuz spacecraft he arrived in, causing all the coolant to leak out. A U.S. Army aviator and physician, Rubio brings both flight and medical experience to the mission.

Artemis III will mark the first spaceflight for Douglas. Selected by NASA in 2021, he previously served as a backup and closeout crew member for Artemis II. NASA said Douglas, a Virginia native and U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduate, has a doctorate in systems engineering and experience in search and rescue, maritime salvage, autonomous vehicles, space exploration systems and undersea warfare platforms.

Hines, the backup crew member, will train alongside the prime crew and would fly if one of the assigned astronauts is unable to participate. He previously served as pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station.

The Artemis III astronauts are expected to train immediately on Orion spacecraft systems and work with teams developing Blue Origin and SpaceX lander test articles. NASA said the mission will include a multilaunch campaign, with Orion docking first with a Blue Origin test article and later with a SpaceX Starship pathfinder for checkouts and demonstrations.

NASA did not reveal a targeted launch window for Artemis III.

The crew is expected to spend about two weeks in space, but the exact length will depend on launch timing, rendezvous operations and docked testing. At the end of the test, Orion will undock and return to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, where NASA and the U.S. Navy will recover the astronauts.