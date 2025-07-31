Wildfire smoke sends air quality plummeting in Chicago, Minneapolis

A map of the air quality across the Great Lakes and surrounding areas on July 31, 2025. Red indicates "unhealthy" air quality, and purple indicates "very unhealthy" to "dangerous" air quality. (AccuWeather/Plume Labs)

Wildfire smoke drifting across the Great Lakes has caused air quality to plunge to hazardous levels in several states, affecting millions of people in major cities.

Milwaukee recorded one of the worst readings Thursday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 227, according to Plume Labs. That level falls under the “very unhealthy” category and was just shy of crossing into the most extreme tier: “dangerous.”

Chicago, Minneapolis and Green Bay were also shrouded in smoke, with AQI readings firmly in the “very unhealthy” range.

People in these areas may notice irritation in their throat or eyes and breathing difficulties, especially during any physical activity such as working or exercise. Sensitive groups may immediately feel the health effects when stepping outside.

Hazy views of Chicago on Thursday morning when "very unhealthy" air quality was reported in and around the city. (Photos/EarthCam)

Haze hung over the region and was visible on satellite and from the ground, but the smoke was not as thick or brown-tinted as it was during previous air quality outbreaks in recent history.

Health officials advise minimizing time outdoors, especially for children, older adults and people with heart or lung conditions. Those with outdoor plans are urged to reschedule, limit exertion or move activities indoors until air quality improves.

More smoke likely as wildfires flare in US, Canada

The threat of wildfires will escalate in the coming weeks as vegetation continues to dry out across parts of the western United States.

“Wildfire season is reaching near peak in Canada but is just getting started in the western U.S.," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said. A staggering 15 million acres of land have already been scorched across Canada in 2025, with the country on pace to have its second-worst year for wildfires on record.

"We will likely see more smoky and milky skies in the coming weeks," Pastelok added.

With wildfire smoke continuing to drift across the region, air quality levels may remain elevated for the next several days. AccuWeather’s Air Quality Index offers hyperlocal, real-time updates to help you make informed decisions.