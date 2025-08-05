Explosive wildfires tear through the West as megafires emerge

Wildfires are tearing across the West, fueled by extreme heat, dry vegetation and gusty winds. California and Arizona are facing megafires, with crews racing to contain fast-moving flames and protect threatened communities.

Arizona, California and Utah are all experiencing large wildfires as the region bakes under a heat dome.

Wildfires are intensifying across the western United States, with extreme heat, dry fuels and gusty winds pushing several into megafire territory. From Arizona to California, crews are battling fast-moving flames and days of brutal conditions.

The Dragon Bravo Fire, burning along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, has scorched nearly 123,000 acres since a lightning strike ignited it on July 4. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, it is currently the largest wildfire in the Lower 48 states.

Smoke from the Dragon Bravo fire fills the Grand Canyon on July 17, in Grand Canyon, Arizona. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Containment has dropped back to just 13% after the fire briefly reached 26% over the weekend. Crews say worsening weather has caused erratic fire behavior, particularly along the northern and southwestern flanks.

The fire became so intense that it generated its own weather and exploded into what officials call a "megafire" that has spawned its own weather systems, according to a news release from the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team. Fire information officer Lisa Jennings told The Associated Press on Thursday that pyrocumulus clouds—also known as fire clouds—were observed over the blaze for at least seven days in a row.

A dramatic pyrocumulus cloud, or fire cloud, formed as the large Dragon Bravo Fire burned along the Grand Canyon’s North Rim in Arizona this week.

Only about 3% of wildfires reach this size, but they account for the majority of acres burned in the U.S. each year. In addition to destroying dozens of structures, the Dragon Bravo Fire tore through the historic Grand Canyon Lodge in mid-July, leading to North Rim and Inner Canyon closures.

Section Chief Craig Daugherty of the Southwest Area Incident Management Team said in a Friday update that crews have been able to contain some sections of the fire, but that “the main areas of concern are along the fire’s northern edge and a portion in the southwest, where it is still spreading.”

Firefighters battle the Gifford Fire burning on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (Photo Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California is also facing major fire activity, with 14 active fires across the state—seven of which started over the weekend. The largest is the Gifford Fire in the Los Padres National Forest, burning in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. It has grown to more than 65,000 acres and is only 5% contained, according to CalFire.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck told the Los Angeles Times that the fire has become “plume-dominated,” meaning massive smoke columns are collapsing and creating their own unpredictable wind patterns. “Since the fire has started, you’ve seen huge growth each day... and that’s because you’re dealing with the fuel that’s out there,” he said. “The fuel is so dry that the fire just carries through it very quickly.”

The Gifford Fire burns acreage in Los Padres National Forest on August 2, 2025. Flames sweep through rugged terrain near Santa Maria, California, forcing evacuations and endangering nearby communities and wildlife. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Cal Fire officials reported that three people have been injured: one civilian with burn injuries and two contractors in a utility vehicle rollover. Nearly 500 structures are threatened, and evacuation orders remain in effect across multiple communities. A 60-mile stretch of Highway 166 remains closed due to active flames on both sides of the road.

California is currently on pace for one of its worst wildfire years in recent memory, with more than 220,000 acres burned as of mid-July—nearly 100,000 more than the five-year average. This year’s spike in fire activity is largely due to several major fires in Central and Southern California, according to the LA Times, including three in L.A. County back in January. But even without those, totals still exceed the five-year average. “A lot of our activity has been in the Southern California area, with our larger, more significant fires,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Torres told the Times.

The Monroe Canyon Fire has now scorched more than 48,000 acres. I was on the ground today with first responders near Monroe Canyon and saw firsthand the dangerous conditions they’re up against, driven by extreme winds, dry fuels, and high temperatures.



Nearly three-quarters of… pic.twitter.com/FzvM250joE — Governor Cox (@GovCox) August 1, 2025

Elsewhere in the West, dozens of fires are active in Nevada, Utah and Arizona. In Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency after nearly 700 wildfires broke out across the state this year. One of the most active fires is the Monroe Canyon Fire, which has burned more than 60 thousand acres and forced evacuations in central Utah. The wildfire is only 13% contained. "Nearly three-quarters of this year’s fires have been human-caused, so please use fire sense. A single spark can put entire neighborhoods at risk," Governor Cox wrote on X.

Unhealthy air across the US

Wildfire smoke from Canada is prompting air quality alerts that have been issued from Wisconsin to New Hampshire as wildfire smoke has blanketed the sky from the Great Lakes across portions of the Northeast.

"Smoke from central Canadian wildfires continues to drift across the Northeast, muting the typically deep blue sky associated with Canadian air outbreaks and giving the atmosphere a hazy, almost heat wave appearance regardless of temperature," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jacob Hinson said.

“We’re in the heart of summer, and the heart of the fire year,” the National Interagency Fire Center warned in a Friday outlook. Forecasts show the West will remain the nation’s wildfire hot spot through at least September.

"As cooler air sprawls in the eastern United States, heat will throttle up in the zone from west of the Rockies to east of the Interstate 5 corridor in the week ahead. The heat and winds will spur new wildfires," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski warned.