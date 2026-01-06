Winter storm coats Hawaii mountains in snow

As much as 10 inches of snow coated the peaks of Mauna Kea, Hawaii Monday, where the elevation is higher than 44 U.S. states.

Several inches of snow covered the summit of Mauna Kea on Jan. 5, creating a winter wonderland in Hawaii.

Hawaii's normally rocky mountain peaks were blanketed in snow Monday after a winter storm brought a total of 8-10 inches in the mountains.

Video filmed by Derek Petrowski, Telescope Operator at the W.M. Keck Observatory, showed the summit of Mauna Kea completely covered in snow.

Snow is plowed near the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii Monday. (University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Center for Maunakea Stewardship)

Snow in Hawaii is not as unusual as many might think. The Big Island summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, home to research facilities, both rise above 13,000 feet, higher than the tallest points in 44 U.S. states.

Webcams on the summits showed the snow on the ground Monday and Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect Tuesday, as some additional snow and a mix of frozen precipitation will continue falling at the peaks.

Snow at the United Kingdom Infrared Telescope observatory on Monday. (University of Hawaii/UKIRT)

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said that the snow is part of a larger "kona low" storm system affecting the state this week.

The storm has caused flooding, high winds and water rescues elsewhere on the Big Island. High Surf advisories are also in effect for the eastern coasts. Roys says the storm will break by Wednesday.

Because of their high elevations, the mountains in Hawaii routinely get snow during the fall, winter and spring. Snow isn't officially measured in the state, but on average for the last 20 years, 25 to 30 winter weather advisories are issued for the peaks each year.

The earliest winter weather advisory in the fall during the last 20 years was on Oct. 13, 2014; the latest was in spring on June 8, 2018.