Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts with 1,000-foot lava fountain, destroys webcam

A volcano in Hawaii erupted in spectacular fashion on Saturday, pushing ash 20,000 feet into the air, while destroying a live webcam with a 1,000-foot lava flow.

Hawai’i’s Kilauea volcano roared to life Saturday with a 1,000-foot lava fountain that destroyed a USGS livestream camera. The activity comes nearly one year after one of the world’s most active volcanoes began erupting again.

Hawaii's KÄ«lauea volcano erupted for the 38th time in a year on Saturday, shooting a rare triple-fountain stream of lava as high as 1,000 feet into the air for 12 hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Fallout from the lava fountain covered a live USGS streaming camera that was located in an area closed to the public.

"Hot pumice and molten spatter from this fountain destroyed the HVO 'V3' streaming camera site," the USGS said in their report.

Ashfall was reported as far away as PÄhala, a town 20 miles downwind of the eruption, which pushed a plume of ash 20,000 feet into the sky.

Between 210,000 and 280,000 years old, the Hawaiian volcanoes are the largest mountains on Earth. The Mauna Kea Volcano rises 13,796 feet (4,205 meters) above sea level but extends about 19,700 feet (6,000 meters) underwater.

The eruption temperature of KÄ«lauea lava is 2,140 degrees Fahrenheit (1,170 degrees Celsius). KÄ«lauea is a Hawaiian word that means "spewing" or "much spreading," referring to its frequent outpouring of lava.