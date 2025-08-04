Third girl dies after sailboat and barge collision in Miami

Two girls from the sailboat, ages 7 and 13, were declared dead on arrival at a hospital, and two others were in critical condition after their rescue, the Coast Guard said.

Emergency crews on Hibiscus Island respond to the boating incident July 28. (Photo Credit: Carl Juste/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Miami’s sailing community is “shattered by grief” after a third child died Sunday, six days after a sailboat and barge collision in Biscayne Bay, the Miami Yacht Club said.

The collision happened between Monument and Hibiscus Islands around 11 a.m. July 28. Five girls between the ages of 7 and 13, as well as a 19-year-old woman, went into the water, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The sailing vessel went under the barge after the collision, Petty Officer Nicholas Strasburg told CNN.

“It is with heavy hearts that Coast Guard investigators announce the passing of the 10-year-old child that was in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital,” the Coast Guard said in a statement Sunday.

The Miami Yacht Club said it and the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation were “deeply heartbroken” by the young sailor’s death.

“This devastating news comes after two young sailors lost their lives in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. Now, with the passing of a third sailor, the entire sailing community is shattered by grief,” the yacht club said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Our hearts are broken for these families. There are no words that can ease this pain, but we stand in full solidarity with the families, counselors, and every member of the YSF during this unthinkable nightmare,” the statement continued.

The yacht club said it and the sailing foundation were working to support the families affected. “This is a tragedy that has touched not only the sailing community but everyone who cherishes our Bay and the young lives who brought such joy to it,” it said.

“Our hearts continue to mourn with all those impacted by Monday’s tragic incident, especially with the passing of another one of Miami’s children today,” Capt. Frank Florio, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in Sunday’s statement.

Florio said the Coast Guard would conduct a thorough investigation and would be joined by investigators from Argentina, “the home nation of one of the victims.” The Chilean National Maritime Authority (DIRECTEMAR) had also been invited to join the investigation, the Coast Guard said.

In a statement July 31, the Coast Guard said both people on the tug and barge as well as the sailboat operator had tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

The yacht club said the children were in their last week of a sailing camp for children aged 7-15, The Associated Press previously reported.

The AP said family friends had identified one of the girls who died as being the granddaughter of prominent Argentine television producers.

