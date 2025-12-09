Will cold clipper storms finally bring snow to NYC, Philly and Boston?

Chicago, Detroit, Des Moines, Iowa, and even Richmond, Virginia, have picked up accumulating snow so far this year--but when will it be New York City's, Philadelphia's and Boston's turn? The clock may be ticking down.

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno takes a look at the snow and cold threat in the coming days for the central and eastern United States.

Quick-moving storms originating from western Canada will continue to streak along through this weekend amidst waves of Arctic air. At least one of the storms this weekend could bring the first measurable snowfall to some areas near the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.

“More snow and bitterly cold winds are on the way for millions across the Midwest and Northeast this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Large clipper storm to track along northern tier into Wednesday night

No doubt, the first storm in the series will be the largest in terms of areal snow coverage and will take the most northerly track of the group.

This storm will travel from North Dakota Tuesday evening to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan by Wednesday morning and then exit by way of the St. Lawrence Valley along the New England and Quebec border by Thursday morning.

“We expect the lead Alberta clipper to drop 3 to 6 inches of snow from North Dakota through Tuesday night to upstate New York and Vermont by late Wednesday night. Parts of Wisconsin and Michigan could be blanketed in a foot of fresh snow,” Buckingham said.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain will occur just to the south of the all-snow zone from the Plains to the Northeast.

Even a thin coating of ice will make for hazardous travel. This wintry mix zone will encompass the Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and Cleveland metro areas.

Winds are forecast to be exceptionally high into Tuesday night over the northern and central portions of the Great Plains as the clipper swings through.

"Wind gusts well above 40 mph could damage holiday inflatables or send them tumbling down the street," Buckingham warned.

On the southern and western flanks of the midweek storm, powerful winds will howl from the eastern slopes of the Rockies in Montana, Wyoming and northern Colorado to Iowa and parts of Minnesota and Missouri. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 100 mph in this zone.

Gusty, but somewhat less forceful, winds will shift farther to the east as the lead clipper storm moves along Wednesday.

Gusts of 40-45 mph will be common from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic states Wednesday. A few gusts will be higher along the shores of the Great Lakes, in flat and open areas, and through the gaps in the mountains or in the concrete canyons created by large buildings in the major cities. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for Wednesday is 70 mph.

Lake-effect, dangerous snow squalls to trail lead clipper storm

As Arctic air rushes in following the large clipper storm Wednesday, bands of lake-effect snow will develop downwind of the Great Lakes. Farther away, flurries, snow showers and heavy snow squalls will extend into portions of the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians.

A couple of flurries or snow showers may also extend east of the Appalachians to perhaps near the Interstate 95 corridor during Wednesday night and early Thursday.

“The bursts of lake-effect snow could leave roads slippery and hazardous after they were cleared from the storm," Buckingham said. "Fast-moving snow squalls moving across interstates can rapidly reduce visibility and coat the asphalt in a matter of minutes, creating dangerous driving conditions.”

Second clipper storm to track farther south with snow

The next clipper storm will gather snow over portions of the Canadian Rockies to Montana from Wednesday night to Thursday.

A small part of this storm will race southeastward across the northern and central Plains Thursday to the Ohio Valley Friday. Indianapolis and Cincinnati may be on the receiving end of a light covering of snow.

By Friday evening, snow will extend to the Appalachians from Kentucky and West Virginia to Virginia and Maryland. Up to the spine of the Appalachians, this leg of the storm may bring a coating to a few inches of snow.

Snow could reach I-95 Northeast this weekend

After blanketing part of the Appalachians, the first part of the storm could fizzle out before reaching the Atlantic Seaboard. However, if the storm is able to tap into enough moisture, snow may extend all the way to the coast in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

The second and larger part of the storm will follow hours later this weekend across the Plains, the southern part of the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley states and Appalachians as a new surge of Arctic air arrives.

A woman helps a child with sledding in New York's Central Park on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The date marked the last time measurable snow was observed on the ground for the location. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

This part of the storm will try to strengthen as it reaches the Atlantic coast Saturday night and Sunday, where the air may be cold enough for snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.

"Because the coldest air may be delayed a bit near the Atlantic coast, it is not quite a sure bet for all snow along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker said.

But, any way you look at it, with one storm versus the other or even if a wintry mix is involved, "there is the potential for the first accumulating snow of the season in the Interstate 95 corridor from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston this weekend,” AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said.

Motorists and airline passengers in the Northeast this weekend should be prepared for one or more periods of snow that result in travel delays.

