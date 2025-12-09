Japan rattled by 7.5-magnitude earthquake, authorities warn of aftershocks

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters Tuesday at least 30 people were injured in the quake, warning similar or even stronger tremors could follow.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook the northeastern coast of Japan on Dec. 8.

(CNN) — A magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Monday, injuring more than two dozen people and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people.

The earthquake struck at 11:15 p.m. local time around 44 miles off the northeast coast of the country, at a depth of about 33 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

A CNN team in Japan’s capital Tokyo – more than 400 miles away – felt strong tremors during the earthquake, which lasted for longer than 30 seconds.

The JMA warned there was a possibility a “large-scale earthquake of magnitude 8 or greater” could occur in Japan this week, but put the probability at 1%.

“While it remains deeply uncertain whether a major earthquake will actually occur, we believe it’s essential to take disaster preparedness measures based on the principle that we must protect our own lives,” the agency said.

Following the quake, The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning for the Pacific coast of Hokkaido, Aomori prefecture and Iwate prefecture.

Map shows the site of the earthquake today in Japan. (Photo Credit: CNNI via CNN Newsource)

However, the tsunami waves were not as high as feared. A 2.3-foot tsunami was observed at Kuji port in Iwate, while a 1.3-foot tsunami was recorded in Aomori and Hokkaido, the JMA said.

After several hours, the JMA downgraded the warning to a tsunami advisory, and by Tuesday morning the advisory was lifted.

Evacuation orders were issued for over 114,000 people, Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said early Tuesday.

There were several reports from Aomori prefecture of injuries and fires, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a news conference early Tuesday.

He said power outages have been reported in Aomori and Iwate and that high-speed train service was suspended between Fukushima and Aomori. Some sections of expressways were also closed, Kihara said.

Video by Reuters news agency showed a damaged hotel and buildings in Mutsu, a city in Aomori prefecture, and a car stuck on a damaged highway.

Earlier, Kihara urged people in affected areas to evacuate to higher ground or move to safe buildings, such as evacuation shelters.

There have been no reports of “abnormalities at this time” at the country’s HigashidÅri and Onagawa nuclear power plants, Kihara said. “We have received reports that other nuclear facilities are currently being checked,” he added.

Takaichi, who was elected in October, said her government would work closely with local officials to assess the damage and put in place emergency response measures.

The government would be “acting as one under the principle of putting human life first,” she said.

Japan is no stranger to severe earthquakes. It lies on the Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. The worst quake in recent Japanese history was the 9.1-magnitude Tohoku earthquake in 2011 that triggered a major tsunami and nuclear disaster.

That quake and tsunami left more than 22,000 people dead or missing and caused reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to melt down, releasing radioactive contamination into the surrounding area.

CNN’s Junko Ogura, Brandon Miller, Lauren Kent and Mitchell McCluskey contributed to this report.

