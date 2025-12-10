Historic flooding, fueled by atmospheric rivers, hammers Pacific Northwest

Multiple atmospheric rivers have brought more than a foot of rain to Washington and Oregon this week, causing historic flooding.

Copied

Pouring rain led to widespread flooding in Washington and Oregon on Dec. 9 as rising rivers overwhelmed homes and roads.

A series of atmospheric rivers has caused days of heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest, with some locations getting as much as a foot of rain — and AccuWeather meteorologists say it isn't over yet.

Videos showed that local rivers have left their banks to flood farmlands, homes and cars. In Seattle, multiple water rescues were performed after cars hydroplaned or became stuck in floodwaters.

Residents of Orting, Washington, are under a mandatory urgent evacuation order as of early Wednesday afternoon, KOMO reports.

"The State Emergency Operations Center elevated to a Level 1 activation this afternoon — the highest level of activation — due to the ongoing rain and wind," Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said on X. "Our state emergency management personnel remain ready to support our local communities if they request help, and the Washington National Guard has resources ready if necessary."

Schools across the region announced delays and closures amid the flooding downpours, according to The Associated Press.

As of Tuesday evening, which marked a temporary lapse in the heavy rain, a rain gauge at Swift Creek, Washington, had recorded 13.2 inches, with 10.4 inches reported at June Lake. North Fork, Oregon, had the highest total in that state at 9.4 inches. Daily rain records were set at Portland, Oregon; Salem, Oregon;

Salem, Oregon; Portland, Oregon; Pendleton, Oregon; Hermiston, Oregon; Ellensburg, Washington; Quillayute, Washington; Hoquiam, Washington; and Olympia, Washington set daily rain records on Tuesday.

According to National Weather Service (NWS) data on Wednesday afternoon, several river gauges in the area have set, or are forecast to set, new record highs.

The Puyallup River near Orting, Washington, where residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon, tied its record high early Wednesday morning.

The gauge on the Grays River near Rosburg, Washington, set a new record Monday night of 33.36 feet. The previous record was 33.15 feet on Dec. 3, 2007.

This map shows NWS river gauges currently in action, minor, moderate or major flood stage as of Wednesday afternoon, or forecast to be in those stages for the rest of the week.

Other gauges forecast to break records include the Skagit River near Mount Vernon (by 4.14 feet), the Snohomish River at Monroe, Washington (by 4.62 feet), and the Skagit River near Concrete, Washington (by 5.06 feet).

While a bit of a break or northward shift of the sequence of storms is forecast to occur during the latter part of this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the storm track will shift farther south again next week as the storms will grow larger and bring a return of heavy rain this weekend into next week.