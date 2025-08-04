Dry, smoky stretch in Northeast after weeks of stormy weather

Dry weather will linger across the Northeast, with rising humidity by late weekend bringing a higher risk of pop-up storms. Smoke may cause hazy skies and air quality issues near the Great Lakes.

With smoke from the Canadian wildfires dangerously reducing air quality in the United States, AccuWeather’s Jon Porter demonstrates how you can stay safe from pollutants with the free AccuWeather app.

There are no signs of an organized storm system or strong front approaching the Northeast with widespread downpours and gusty thunderstorms. However, with rising humidity and stagnant air, localized downpours could pop up in the coming days, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A large area of Canadian air moved in Friday and settled over the Northeast. High pressure that accompanied the dry air will slide off the coast, but its influence is likely to linger much of the week over most of the region.

With strong August sun, small streams may recede, and newly planted lawns, gardens and potted plants may need additional watering as the week progresses. Brown lawns in August are common and often indicate dormancy, not death, with the grass waiting for an uptick in moisture later in summer or early autumn. Some property owners may appreciate needing to mow less frequently.

"The dry air enjoyed by many millions this weekend and into Monday will tend to fluctuate over the balance of this week and into early next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "Humidity levels will slowly creep up into Wednesday and may be noticeable by some individuals, especially in the mid-Atlantic region."

From Thursday to early Saturday, humidity levels will likely decrease again but not to the extent experienced last week, Dombek explained.

"Then next weekend into early next week, humidity levels will tend to climb more significantly and should end up close to mid-August standards," Dombek added.

Humidity levels will be tied to the chances of rain in the coming days, which will remain very low for much of the region.

The slight upward trend in moisture at midweek may be enough to trigger pop-up, widely separated showers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, downpours and thunderstorms flourishing along the southern Atlantic and Gulf coasts will continue much of this week and expand northward—but only to a limited point.

"Some downpours are likely to reach as far to the north as parts of the Ohio Valley, west of the Appalachians and in portions of West Virginia and western Virginia in the mountains this week," Dombek said. "It is highly unlikely there will be much at all from Maryland north and east through this week and into the start of the weekend."

As humidity levels climb more significantly this weekend and into next week, the chances of at least pop-up thunderstorms will substantially increase in places such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York City and Boston, Dombek said.

Washington, D.C., may lie near the northern edge of advancing southern moisture beforehand and runs a higher risk of storms at midweek.

There is a chance a tropical depression or storm may develop and push inland late this week or during the weekend in the Southeast, similar to what Chantal did around Independence Day weekend.

Meanwhile, smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to drift in and circulate through parts of the Northeast in the coming days. Most of the smoke will be high-flying, with its main effect to dim the sun, create a hazy-looking sky and result in colorful sunrises and sunsets. Occasionally, pockets of smoke may reach near the ground with a campfire smell and may pose health concerns for people with respiratory sensitivities.

The extended period of dry weather and low humidity will help keep energy demands low and should provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor projects and construction to proceed. While staying hydrated remains important, especially during exercise or training camps, conditions this week are expected to present a lower risk than is typical for this time of year.

Those visiting Atlantic beaches this week should be aware of rough surf and occasional strong rip currents driven by easterly winds and near and nearby tropical activity.

