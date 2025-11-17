Snow to streak from Dakotas, Minnesota to Pennsylvania and Maryland

Slushy snow and strong thunderstorms will spread east from the Plains to the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic during the first half of this week, and will create travel hazards in several states.

A fast-moving storm is expected to sweep from the Plains to the Appalachians, producing a narrow corridor of snow that could result in slushy and slippery travel conditions from Monday night to Tuesday night. Thunderstorms on the storm's southern side could become damaging and locally severe.

The storm is forecast to emerge from the Rockies onto the Plains on Monday. As it advances east, it is expected to draw moisture from the Gulf to produce an area of rain spreadingver the central portions of the Plains. As the moisture comes into contact with colder air, snow or a wintry mix will begin to form in South Dakota and southern Minnesota.

"Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, there is the potential for a slushy coating to perhaps a few inches of snow across a swath of the Midwest from southern Minnesota and Wisconsin to southern Michigan and northwestern Ohio," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Most of that accumulation will be on non-paved, elevated surfaces. However, even a small amount of snow can prompt deicing delays at the airport hubs in the region.

A wintry mix is expected at times in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, but just south and west of the metro area, there can be an inch or two of slush. Mostly rain is expected in downtown Chicago. In some northwestern suburbs, a period of wintry mix may result in a light, slushy coating. The greatest likelihood for slushy accumulation around Detroit will be in the western and southern suburbs.

"Temperatures are expected to remain near freezing, so major interstates and main roads should stay mostly wet, may just feature wet conditions, but bridges, overpasses or areas that are slightly colder can become slippery," Buckingham said.

The narrow corridor of wintry mix is expected to shift east-southeast during Tuesday night into early Wednesday in portions of Pennsylvania, western Maryland, northern West Virginia and perhaps northern New Jersey.

"Any snowfall accumulations in the central Appalachians should be minor, but again, with temperatures hovering around freezing, there can be a risk for a few slick spots, especially over the higher elevations," Buckingham said.

Roads are likely to be just wet in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but in some northern and eastern suburbs, especially those in the hilly areas and higher elevations of the Alleghenies, a slushy coating to an inch or so may accumulate.

Farther south of the storm track, warm, moist air will help fuel thunderstorms.

The first storms are forecast to be on Monday night in portions of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. From Tuesday to Tuesday night, thunderstorms will march across the Ohio Valley.

The main threats from the storms include strong wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The storm system will race off the mid-Atlantic coast on Wednesday, where it will generally be a bit too warm for snow.

