Snow to streak from Michigan to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York

Slushy snow and strong thunderstorms will spread east from the Midwest to the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic during the first half of this week, and will create travel hazards in several states.

A fast-moving storm is expected to sweep from the Midwest to the Appalachians, producing a narrow corridor of snow that could result in slushy and slippery travel conditions through Tuesday night. Thunderstorms on the storm's southern side could become damaging and locally severe.

Into Tuesday evening, a strip of snow will extend from east-central Wisconsin to part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan. Cities such as Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Muskegon and Grand Rapids, Michigan, are expected to receive a coating to an inch or two of snow, primarily on non-paved surfaces.

However, even a small amount of snow can prompt deicing delays at the airport hubs in the region.

Mostly rain is expected in downtown Chicago. In some northwestern suburbs, a period of wintry mix may result in a light, slushy coating. The greatest likelihood for slushy accumulation around Detroit will be in the western and southern suburbs. Motorists should be prepared for slushy conditions in Lansing, Michigan, for a time Tuesday night.

"Temperatures are expected to remain near freezing, so major interstates and main roads should stay mostly wet, and may just feature wet conditions, but bridges, overpasses, or areas that are slightly colder can become slippery," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The narrow corridor of the wintry mix is expected to shift east-southeast during Tuesday night into early Wednesday into portions of Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southeastern New York and perhaps southwest Connecticut.

"While the snowfall in the interstate 80, 81 and 84 corridors will be light, it will be dependent on elevation," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "If it snows hard enough over the ridges and plateaus in this zone, there can be an inch or two of slushy snow and slippery travel."

Mostly rain will fall in New York City, but there may be a few wet snowflakes mixed in late Tuesday night to the start of the day Wednesday before the storm departs.

Farther south of the storm track, warm, moist air will help fuel thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night.

The main threats from the storms include strong wind gusts and hail.

The storm system will race off the mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday, where it will generally be a bit too warm for snow.

