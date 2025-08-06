Heat brewing for parts of Northeast as rain remains scarce

Record-challenging heat will roast parts of the Northeast through the weekend, paired with smoke and air quality concerns from wildfires burning across Canada.

Copied

Wildfire smoke from Canada has led to poor air quality for many parts of the U.S. Here’s how the free AccuWeather app can help you keep track of pollution and air quality hazards in your area.

Rain will continue to bypass much of the northeastern United States in the coming days as a surge of heat extends from the Upper Midwest to parts of New England, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Smoke will fluctuate over the northeastern United States into next week. While air quality can be a major ongoing problem for some, humidity levels will remain below typical levels for August. The worst air quality is likely during the morning when smoke is trapped near the ground due to a common temperature phenomenon known as an inversion.

Due to the scope of wildfires in central Canada, days with a deep blue sky in the Northeast may be extremely limited this summer.

"Much of this region will have already experienced a four- to six-day stretch of rain-free conditions, and low soil moisture will have a reflection on the humidity as a result--helping to suppress it," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Unlike the generally dry pattern across the region, downpours will continue across southern West Virginia, Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula through Friday, raising the risk of localized flash flooding.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The dome of high pressure responsible for this outbreak of extreme heat will also prevent or greatly limit thunderstorms from forming each day into early next week.

Lawns may begin to dry out and turn brown quickly as morning dew evaporates under strengthening sunshine. Garden beds and potted plants may need additional watering during the day. Pools may need to be topped off for the first time this summer, as frequent rainfall in previous months had delayed the need until now.

Farther north, hot and increasingly humid air building across the central U.S. will advance into the region in the coming days.

"Several new daily record highs ranging from the 90s to near 100 F will likely be set across upstate New York, northern New England and parts of Ontario and Quebec Sunday into Monday," Anderson said. "AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will peak in the mid-90s to low 100s both days as it becomes increasingly humid."

Farther south, highs will generally be in the 80s late this week and this weekend with some low 90s showing up by Monday afternoon in some of the major Interstate 95 metro areas, such as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston. Pittsburgh may reach the low 90s on Sunday afternoon.

Beaches, pools and lakes will be popular destinations this weekend as people look to stay cool.

"At the beaches, local sea breezes should bring some afternoon cooling," Anderson said. "But beach goers need to be aware that there can be strong rip currents with the storm traveling northeastward over the nearby Atlantic."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.