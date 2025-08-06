Severe storms to bring damaging hail and winds to Plains and Midwest

Powerful thunderstorms that erupt over portions of the Plains and Midwest into this weekend pose a significant risk to crops and property.

Copied

Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter demonstrates how the free AccuWeather app provides you with fast alert notifications to keep you informed ahead of time from looming severe weather threats in your area.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will roar from the parts of the Rockies to portions of the Great Plains and Midwest through this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The severe weather can be dangerous, damaging and disruptive, even though most storms will occur in less-populated parts of the United States compared to the East or South.

Into Wednesday night, thunderstorms may blow through central South Dakota to northern and eastern Nebraska, southwestern Minnesota, central and western Iowa, northern Missouri and northeastern Kansas.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for these storms is 80 mph.

From late Thursday to Thursday night, the likelihood of some severe thunderstorms will extend from along the border of southeastern Montana and Idaho to northern and central Wisconsin and includes the southern parts of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

A more concentrated zone of severe weather, where destructive hail is a prime concern, will encompass much of North Dakota.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust on Friday is 90 mph.

On Friday, the risk of severe weather is expected to be the highest of the week across parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest. Some areas may experience a continuation of severe storms from earlier in the week. A ripple in the jet stream will move across this region, straight into a zone of building hot and humid air and could ignite severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and some tornadoes.

"The storms on Thursday, and especially Friday, may bring monster hail with the potential for some hailstones to reach the size of baseballs or larger," AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley said. "Considerable damage to crops, vehicles and other property is possible."

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The risk of severe storms on Friday will extend from Nebraska to southern Manitoba and part of southwestern Ontario. A concentrated zone of severe weather will likely extend from northeastern South Dakota to eastern North Dakota and much of western Minnesota.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust on Friday is 95 mph.

The severe weather risk will continue to push east and south this weekend. On Saturday, severe thunderstorms are forecast to extend from northern Missouri to northern Michigan and northeastern Minnesota. The severe threat on Saturday includes the major metro areas of Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines, Iowa.

Along with the main severe threats of damaging wind gusts and large hail, localized flash flooding can occur with any thunderstorm, especially in areas where storms repeat over multiple days. A few of the strongest storms may also produce a brief tornado.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.