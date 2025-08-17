Cool sweep to erase heat, high humidity in Northeast

The Northeast will get some breaks from heat and humidity over the next week to 10 days as periodic waves of air from Canada sweep in. A more prolonged cool break is likely by next weekend.

A quick dose of cooler, less humid air will roll across a large part of the Northeast on Monday and will shave temperatures by 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The cool push will be preceded by locally gusty and severe thunderstorms into Sunday night. The greatest threats from the storms will be torrential downpours that can trigger brief urban flash flooding. A small number of the storms can also bring wind gusts strong enough to damage trees and result in sporadic power outages.

Areas of rain and drizzle will start the day along the coast from New Jersey to southeastern Massachusetts.

In the wake of the front on Monday, highs will range from the 60s to the mid-70s F over much of New England and in portions of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Along the mid-Atlantic coast and south of the Pennsylvania border, highs will still be in the 80s on Monday, but with humidity levels dropping off, the afternoon and evening may feel refreshing to some.

Where the humidity fails to drop off significantly farther south, there will be pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on Monday.

Some folks may be able to turn off the fan or air conditioner even along the Interstate 95 corridor on Monday night. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 30s over the coldest spots of the interior Northeast, while most locations will have lows in the 50s and 60s.

On Tuesday, drier air will continue to push southward along the mid-Atlantic coast. However, the moisture that was barely pushed away farther west will rebound.

The result will be an uptick in cloud cover and at least sporadic shower and thunderstorms from western and central Pennsylvania and western New York back through the Upper Midwest.

Some of the storms that erupt in the Midwest can be severe with strong wind gusts and flash flooding.

As another cool front approaches, there is likely to be a proliferation of shower and thunderstorm activity in the Northeast at midweek.

Another press of slightly cooler and drier air may settle into the Northeast later this week.

Meanwhile, as batches of cool and humid air exchange hands in the Northeast this week, Hurricane Erin will move northward just off the Atlantic coast of the United States.

People heading to the beach from Tuesday on should expect building surf and increasing rip currents due to Hurricane Erin at sea. If conditions become too dangerous, officials may prohibit swimming on some beaches. If swimming is allowed, because of the danger, only swim under the watchful eyes of lifeguards.

A few days after Erin departs North America by way of the North Atlantic, a large dip in the jet stream is forecast to develop from the Midwest to the Northeast. This dip will direct much cooler air in front Canada.

Depending on the wind direction, smoke from ongoing wildfires in central Canada could once again be directed into the Midwest and Northeast.

