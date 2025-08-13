Severe storms, flash flooding to pester north-central US

In addition to rounds of severe weather, portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin will face an increased flash flood risk through early next week.

Aug. 13 marked another day of thunderstorms and flash flooding in the southeastern U.S.

Pockets of severe thunderstorms will be spread across multiple regions of the United States into the weekend, bringing the risk of flash flooding, gusty winds and lightning. While not every shower will erupt into a thunderstorm, and storms that do develop may not all turn severe, they can still disrupt daily routines and outdoor plans.

Thanks to shorter daylight and less intense sunshine, we are reaching the point in summer when not every shower will produce thunder and lightning, and not every thunderstorm will bring damaging winds, hail and flash flooding. As a result, we have entered the phase of the summer when meteorologists look for conditions that are most ideal for thunderstorms and potential severe weather.

More storms for Plains, Midwest into Friday night

On Thursday, a cluster of damaging wind-producing thunderstorms swept from northeastern Wyoming to the western and southern portions of South Dakota. Part of this same area, but with an eastward extension, will be at risk for severe weather to end the week.

The severe weather threat into Friday night will extend from far eastern Wyoming to central and southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Localized hail and high winds will be the greatest threats.

Elsewhere, storms in the Southeast will represent the greatest concentration of storms capable of producing flash flooding into the weekend.

In South Texas, the risk of flash flooding will also be elevated into Saturday. A batch of showers and thunderstorms which has traveled from the western end of the Caribbean at midweek to the southwest Gulf will enhance rain. AccuWeather meteorologists say this cluster of stormy weather has a medium chance for tropical development before moving onshore later Friday.

Saturday's severe weather zone

Once again, on Saturday, a pocket of severe weather will linger over a portion of the Plains and extend even farther to the east into the Great Lakes region.

Saturday's severe weather threat will extend from the Dakotas through central and southern Minnesota, much of Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

Storms continue on Sunday

Thunderstorms on Sunday will extend from far southern Saskatchewan to northwestern Indiana. While strong winds will be the main concern, storms can also produce hail, localized flash flooding and even tornado.

It is possible that thunderstorms that rumble in the Northeast states become locally severe on Sunday as well. A cold front will be sagging southward into a zone of very warm and humid air.

Flash flood risk to increase across Minnesota, Wisconsin

As rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to track across the same areas of the Midwest into early next week, the risk of flash flooding is expected to increase. A wide swath of at least a few inches of rain is expected across much of central and eastern Minnesota and a majority of Wisconsin.

Rain amounts could approach or eclipse half of a foot in localized areas from near the Mississippi River eastward to the western shores of Lake Michigan. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, dealt with extensive rain and flash flooding earlier this week and will once again be within the zone at risk for persistent downpours.

