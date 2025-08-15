The thunderstorm prep checklist for any home or apartment

No matter the size of the home, a few key preparations can make a difference the next time thunderstorms are in the forecast.

The winter is almost over, and spring is around the corner. But is your home ready for spring storms? Prevent water from entering your home with these tips.

When thunderstorms are in the forecast, a little planning can go a long way. Preparing ahead of time means you won't have to scramble later, and you'll be better prepared the next time there's a storm-filled forecast.

One of the easiest ways to stay ready is to build an emergency kit, filled with storm essentials, such as:

•Flashlight

•Extra batteries

•First aid kit

•Bottled water

•Non-perishable food

•Blanket

•Weather radio

(Getty Images)

The size and contents of an emergency kit will vary from family to family. If it is made for one or two people living in an apartment, it can be small but efficient. For a larger family that lives in a house with kids and pets, an emergency kit could also include a few comfort items like a deck of cards and pet toys.

Power outages during strong thunderstorms aren’t uncommon, so experts recommend charging cell phones as storms approach. Having a portable charger at the ready can also help if the power does go out for more than a few hours.

Some people also like to include a battery-powered weather radio for updates if cell service becomes unreliable.

A woman packs an emergency kit in her home. (Getty Images)

Beyond the kit, it’s helpful to have a plan in place for where everyone in your home or apartment should go if a storm approaches. Choose an interior room away from windows, like a hallway or bathroom, and make sure everyone knows the routine.

And most importantly, check your kit several times a year to make sure it is fully stocked and is ready for the next time thunderstorms are in the forecast.