Severe thunderstorms with nearly all types of risks may be a danger across a large swath of the southern U.S. from March 10-11.
A major severe weather outbreak is predicted to unfold across the nation’s heartland and will intensify into Tuesday night, bringing a dangerous nighttime tornado threat and the potential for hundreds of severe storm reports across nearly 24 states.
Storms are expected to expand from the Plains into the Midwest and South, putting major metro areas including Chicago, Dallas, St. Louis and Indianapolis at heightened risk after dark.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn this could become the most widespread and impactful severe weather outbreak so far this year, with tornadoes, destructive wind gusts and large hail all possible as the system peaks midweek.
Follow our live updates below for the latest watches, warnings and on-the-ground impacts:
The threat of severe thunderstorms is escalating, with the first storms of the day developing in Texas. A tornado watch has been issued in Texas, including Kerrville, San Angelo and Abilene, as additional storms are expected to erupt and intensify through Tuesday evening.
In addition to tornadoes, very large hail is likely, with some stones potentially approaching grapefruit size. Hail this large can shatter windows, damage roofs and vehicles, and seriously injure anyone caught outside during a storm.
The overall risk of being struck by lightning is already low, with odds of one and 15,300 of being hit in your lifetime (defined as 80 years), according to the National Weather Service (NWS). But there are proper safety precautions one can take to further protect themselves when lightning is a risk in their area. When thunder roars, get indoors, is a phase used to remind people the safest place during a thunderstorm is inside. If you can’t get indoors, here are some other precautions you could take to protect yourself during a thunderstorm:
•Cars are better than nothing: While being in an enclosed car is not as safe as being inside a building, it is safer than staying outside.
•Stay low: It’s best to get as low to the ground as possible; you do not want to be the tallest thing around during a thunderstorm.
•Avoid bodies of water: Water is an excellent conductor of electricity, meaning it can travel far.
•Tents and pavilions are not good options: Many tents and pavilions have metallic or at least frames made of other conductive materials. They are just as risky to stand under as a lone, tall tree.
•Don’t dawdle: While lightning can occasionally strike farther away, it typically strikes within a 10-mile radius around the storm. If you can hear thunder, then it’s time to get inside.
•Always check the forecast before heading outside: If you know you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time, far from any nearby buildings or your car, check your local forecast before you leave the house for the day.
The atmosphere is primed to unleash destructive thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, and storm chasers are gearing up for it.
"We're expecting a busy day of severe weather here across northern Illinois and northern Indiana," AccuWeather meteorologist and storm chaser Tony Laubach said. Laubach is planning to intercept storms that develop near a warm front across the region, where some of the strongest storms are expected. Watch Laubach's full report:
AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reports from Davenport, Iowa, north of a warm front that is expected to bring severe weather to the region on March 10.
Power outages can occur as a result of severe weather, making preparation for the storms a vital part of severe weather outbreaks. It could take hours, days or even weeks for power to be restored after a severe weather event. A general rule of thumb is that a family should have enough supplies to last at least 72 hours after a power outage, including non-perishable food and bottled water. Make sure to keep extra batteries for flashlights and emergency radios.
One of the easiest ways to receive severe weather alerts, such as tornado warnings, is by having the free AccuWeather App on your smartphone. Experts encourage people in the path of severe weather to have their phones fully charged before thunderstorms approach, and to have backup battery chargers at the ready in case the power goes out for an extended period of time.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explains the risk for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday night for a large area stretching from Texas to Michigan and Ohio.
“Within this zone are two high-risk areas where numerous severe thunderstorms are likely: one across portions of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa, and another over central Texas,” Sosnowski said.
This marks the first time since August that AccuWeather has issued a high risk, level 3 out of 4, for severe weather.
In the South, thunderstorms will develop in the early afternoon and increase through the evening with severe weather possible from 2 p.m. on, according to the National Weather Service in Dallas.
Across the Midwest, storms will ramp up around 4 p.m. CDT, continuing into the night.
For the highlighted high-risk areas, all forms of severe weather are on the table, including damaging hail over 2 inches, winds up to 70 mph and tornadoes on the ground.
If you think tornadoes are only a daytime threat, think again. AccuWeather’s Ariella Scalese breaks down the most dangerous myths about nighttime tornadoes and explains why they’re much more dangerous.
Tornadoes that occur at night are far more likely to be deadly than those that happen during daylight hours.
A 2022 study published in Weather, Climate, and Society found that nocturnal tornadoes are nearly twice as likely to result in fatalities compared to daytime tornadoes. The danger increases even more after midnight.
This week's overnight severe weather risk highlights why it's important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts while you sleep.
A map showing the states with the highest number of nighttime tornado fatalities, including Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee.
