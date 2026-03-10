Huge fire in Scotland triggers train chaos, partial collapse of historic building

Dramatic images captured orange flames curling around a domed roof beneath the night sky, as a silhouetted crane directed a water jet over the raging blaze.

The Fire Brigade fight a blaze in the vicinity of Central Station in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 8, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — A massive fire has engulfed a historic building in Glasgow, causing it to partially collapse and forcing one of Scotland’s busiest train stations to close.

Dozens of firefighters scrambled at Union Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday (12 p.m. ET) after the blaze started on the ground floor of a four-story commercial building close to Glasgow Central Station, crews said.

Specialist equipment was used to tackle the inferno. No casualties have been reported so far.

“At its height, 18 appliances and specialist resources, including three high-reach vehicles, were mobilised to the scene,” the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said at 2 a.m. local time, with the fire still burning after 10 hours.

In video circulating on social media and verified by CNN, thick smoke is seen billowing from a shop doorway. A person briefly sprays a fire extinguisher into the smoke before being pulled away by onlookers.

“Oh my God, it’s like an explosion,” a voice says in the clip while calling emergency services.

Loud bangs and sirens sound in the background before a police van arrives on the scene.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney expressed deep concern over the fire and thanked emergency crews for their ongoing response in a post on X late Sunday.

“Please continue to follow travel guidance, avoid the area and stay safe,” Swinney added.

Glasgow Central has regular rail services across the United Kingdom including direct links to Edinburgh and London.

Late morning Monday, a spokesperson for the UK’s rail network operator, Network Rail, said in a statement that “while the fire is now under control, emergency services are still on site and we continue to support their response.”

The station remains closed and is likely to be shut on Tuesday, too, the spokesperson said.

“Timescales for reopening will only be confirmed once we are able to safely gain access and carry out the necessary checks,” they said, adding that “all services to and from Glasgow Central are currently suspended.”

The station was built in 1873, according to Network Rail, which described it as “a stunning, historic building.” It refers to the station as the busiest in Scotland on its website.

Glasgow Central originally opened with eight platforms, it adds. This was part of wider efforts to contend with Glasgow’s rapidly increasing population, driven by rapid industrialization including the success of the city’s shipbuilding industry on the River Clyde.

CNN has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

