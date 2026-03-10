FAA launches air taxi test program in 26 states

The Federal Aviation Administration announced eight three-year pilot projects to explore how to implement and regulate air taxis and other drone-type transportation systems in the United States. Among the aircraft companies that will work with several government agencies is Joby Aviation -- chosen for several of the programs -- and whose aircraft is pictured. (Photo Credit: Joby Aviation)

March 9 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a pilot program for use of air taxis across 26 states to allow for real-world testing of what it calls "an exciting window into the future of aviation."

The Advanced Air Mobility and Electrical Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program was announced Monday by the FAA and Department of Transportation with the acceptance of eight proposals the department said will help it develop regulations to safely enable the technology to scale up.

The range of concepts the program will review include urban taxi services, regional passenger transportation, emergency medical operations, drone technologies, and other potential industrial uses.

"These partnerships will help us better understand how to safely and efficiently integrate these aircraft in the national airspace system," Chris Roucheleau, FAA debut administrator, said in a press release.

"The program will provide valuable operational experience that will inform the standards needed to enable safe advanced air mobility operations," he said.

The eight projects are being spearheaded by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the City of Albuquerque, the State of Louisiana and the departments of transportation in Texas, Utah, Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina.

The majority of the projects' private partners are Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies and Joby Aviation, all of which have been working on various electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for several years.

Archer and Joby were announced to be involved in at least five of the pilot projects, the FAA announced in September 2025, after it had started accepting proposals for the program -- of more than 30 pitches submitted for the program, according to the DOT.

Both companies have spent more than a decade-and-a-half developing aircraft and refining their use specifically for the range of potential uses the FAA has outlined in its program.

The pilot program is expected to run for at least three years as the DOT looks to accelerate the integration of these aircraft into the nation's transportation system under President Donald Trump's executive order to unleash "drone dominance," the department said.

The FAA plans to use data from the various programs to develop regulations as uses for eVTOL aircraft in urban and city environments, with operations expected to start as soon as this summer, DOT said in the release.