United Airlines flight makes emergency landing over possible engine fire

"Customers deplaned via slides and airstairs and were bused to the terminal," the company said.

A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., made an emergency landing Monday after suffering an apparent engine fire. (Photo Credit: Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo)

March 2 (UPI) -- A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday after a possible engine fire was reported, authorities and the airline said.

United flight 2127 from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., departed LAX at 10:43 a.m. PST, but was diverted back to the airport about 40 minutes into the flight, according to flight traffic tracker FlightRadar24.

It landed at 11:20 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told UPI.

After the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed, slides deployed from its fuselage, which some passengers used to deplane. Uncorroborated video posted online shows passengers going down the slide, where firefighters met them on the tarmac before they ran from the plane.

United Airlines confirmed to UPI in a statement that the flight "safely returned to Los Angeles" and that the issue was "a possible engine fire."

"Customers deplaned via slides and airstairs and were bused to the terminal," the company said.

No serious injuries were reported among the 265 passengers and 12 crew, United Airlines said, adding that a second aircraft was arranged to take them to Newark.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department, no passengers required transport to the hospital.

The FAA told UPI that it was investigating.