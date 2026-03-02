Flood risk to accompany rounds of severe weather in central US through Sunday

Rounds of heavy rain will bring drought relief to parts of the central U.S., but the soaking could trigger flooding from Texas to the Ohio Valley, while melting ice raises ice jam concerns in the Northeast.

AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Joe Lundberg looks ahead to next week, particularly from March 5-11. From Texas to the Ohio Valley, there is a rising concern for the risk of severe weather and flooding.

Much-needed rain drenching large parts of the central United States over the next week will bring relief to areas that have struggled with drought since autumn. However, the beneficial rain may also trigger flooding in some communities.

Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms will unfold as a series of storms tracks from Texas and the southern part of the Great Plains into the Ohio Valley and Northeast. Warm, moisture-rich air from the Gulf will clash with lingering cold air in the Northeast, leading to snow and ice there, while severe thunderstorms target parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley.

While locally heavy rain and sporadic flooding are possible along this roughly 1,500-mile-long corridor, two primary areas are expected to get the heaviest and most persistent rainfall at different times. A third flood zone will depend on how quickly river ice breaks up.

Short-term flood threat from Missouri to West Virginia

One zone will stretch from the middle portion of the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley from Tuesday to Thursday as a storm rides along a stalled frontal boundary. Rainfall totals will generally range from 1 to 4 inches, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 7 inches.

Many of the major rivers in the central U.S. remain well below normal after months of drought and below-average rainfall and should be able to handle much of this week’s runoff.

Since Nov. 1, some areas in the Ohio and middle Mississippi basins have received only about 50% of their historical average rainfall.

The Ohio and Mississippi rivers are likely to experience only slight to moderate rises. However, secondary rivers and small streams can rise rapidly, leading to localized flooding.

Flood risk from Texas to Arkansas starting this weekend

Farther south, multiple storms will drench areas from central Texas to the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas and Missouri from Saturday through Tuesday. Rainfall totals will generally range from 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts that could approach 1 foot.

While the rain may not fall all at once, repeated rounds will first saturate the ground, then accelerate runoff. That setup is likely to trigger rapid small-stream and urban flooding, along with sharp rises on some secondary rivers. Prime areas of concern include the hardpan soil regions of central Texas, including the Hill Country, and the hilly terrain in the Ozark Mountains.

Large rivers in the south-central region, such as the Red and Mississippi rivers, will experience significant rises, but major flooding is unlikely due to their low starting water levels.

Ice jam flood risk in Northeast to increase through March

Farther northeast, areas from parts of western and northern Pennsylvania to upstate New York and portions of central New England face additional flooding concerns as rising temperatures combine with melting snow and ice-clogged rivers and streams.

Weeks of severe cold allowed thick ice to form on area waterways. Some ice has begun to break up with few problems. However, when large sheets of ice move downstream, they can jam at bends or narrow points in rivers, triggering upstream flooding — followed by rapid downstream flooding if the jam suddenly breaks.

Enough cold air will linger over the northern tier of the Northeast to hold back the ice jam risk early on in March. But as the month progresses and the thaw advances, the risk will increase farther north later in the month.

