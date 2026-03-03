Helicopter rescue saves missing hiker with hypothermia, frostbite in Adirondacks

A man on a two-day hike in temperatures near zero was rescued in the Adirondacks with hypothermia and frostbite.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) reported a rescue of a hiker in the Dix Range of the Adirondacks on Feb. 26. The 58-year-old man from Mechanicville, New York, had started a two-day hike on Tuesday, but hadn't talked to his wife since Wednesday morning.

In that last contact, he said he was "tired and moving slowly," according to an Instagram post shared by the NYSDEC.

A hiker is rescued by NYSDEC on Feb. 26 in the Adirondacks of New York. (NYSDEC)

Temperatures were near zero in nearby Lake Placid Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and only rose into the teens F on Tuesday afternoon, and around 25 on Wednesday. Thursday was even colder, with highs barely reaching 10 degrees.

A helicopter awaits a hiker rescued by NYSDEC on Feb. 26 in the Adirondacks of New York. (NYSDEC)

Forest rangers located his vehicle late Wednesday evening. On Thursday, 20 rangers, including some from New York State Police Aviation, located the hiker midafternoon. He had mild hypothermia and frostbite, and was hoisted into a New York State Police helicopter bound for Lake Placid airport, where he was attended to by medical service.